All Dolphins

Dolphins Make Several Roster Moves Monday

Monday morning's signings included a significant addition, a local standout and St. Thomas Aquinas High School graduate from Fort Lauderdale.

Scott Salomon

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as Denver Broncos linebacker Wyatt Ray (52) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as Denver Broncos linebacker Wyatt Ray (52) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins announced several roster moves Monday morning.

The team confirmed they signed two edge rushers while placing two linebackers on reserve/injured. The team also confirmed that veteran edge rusher Jaelan Phillips will come off of PUP and is eligible to start practicing on Monday.

One of the edge rushers signed is Wyatt Ray, a UFL standout with the San Antonio Brahmas. He had 24 tackles and 5.5 sacks this spring. The other player Miami signed is David Anenih, who most recently spent time in training camp with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

Ray graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, a powerhouse in South Florida. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston first reported the signing.

Ray, a Boston College product, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns. He has since played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos, accumulating two starts and two sacks in 23 career NFL games.

Anenih played collegiately at Houston and recorded 99 tackles in five seasons with the Cougars. He also had 20 sacks and forced four fumbles.

Per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Dolphins worked out five edge rushers before practice Monday and ultimately decided on Ray and Anenih. The process is similar to last week when they worked out several wide receivers before signing Mike Harley, Jr.

The Dolphins also announced that they would place linebackers Grayson Murphy and Cam Brown on the reserve/injured list.

Murphy signed with Miami this spring as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. Brown has played 60 games in the NFL in four seasons with the New York Giants. He was predominantly a special teams player with the Giants. He accumulated 29 tackles on special teams while totaling six tackles on defense.

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/News