Dolphins Make Several Roster Moves Monday
The Miami Dolphins announced several roster moves Monday morning.
The team confirmed they signed two edge rushers while placing two linebackers on reserve/injured. The team also confirmed that veteran edge rusher Jaelan Phillips will come off of PUP and is eligible to start practicing on Monday.
One of the edge rushers signed is Wyatt Ray, a UFL standout with the San Antonio Brahmas. He had 24 tackles and 5.5 sacks this spring. The other player Miami signed is David Anenih, who most recently spent time in training camp with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.
Ray graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, a powerhouse in South Florida. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston first reported the signing.
Ray, a Boston College product, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns. He has since played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos, accumulating two starts and two sacks in 23 career NFL games.
Anenih played collegiately at Houston and recorded 99 tackles in five seasons with the Cougars. He also had 20 sacks and forced four fumbles.
Per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Dolphins worked out five edge rushers before practice Monday and ultimately decided on Ray and Anenih. The process is similar to last week when they worked out several wide receivers before signing Mike Harley, Jr.
The Dolphins also announced that they would place linebackers Grayson Murphy and Cam Brown on the reserve/injured list.
Murphy signed with Miami this spring as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. Brown has played 60 games in the NFL in four seasons with the New York Giants. He was predominantly a special teams player with the Giants. He accumulated 29 tackles on special teams while totaling six tackles on defense.