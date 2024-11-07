Dolphins Midseason Awards

All Dolphins

Recognizing the best (and worst) for the first half of the Miami Dolphins' 2024 season

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.
Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.
One of the things that happened when the NFL went to a 17-game regular season schedule in 2021 is that the true halfway point for every team became foggy.

The best way to do it is through weeks of the regular season, which puts us there for the Miami Dolphins, who have played eight games and had their bye.

It was a rather forgettable first half of the 2024 season for the Dolphins, which probably would take an award for biggest understatement.

So how about we turn to on-the-field midseason awards for the 2024 Dolphins.

TEAM MVP

Maybe there's no bigger point to illustrate the team's struggles than the fact it's actually difficult to come up with a clear MVP at this point. Whereas in the past couple of years there could be a debate between Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa, now it's simply a matter of coming up with a worthy candidate. There are four names that jump out for us and they are Calais Campbell, Terron Armstead, Jalen Ramsey and De'Von Achane, though Zach Sieler would be added to the list had he not missed the past two games. Achane has been the biggest weapon on offense, but it's impossible to go with an offensive player when the team is next-to-last in the NFL in scoring. That eliminates Armstead as well. In a close call, the choice here is Calais Campbell.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Again, a troublesome lack of candidates. The Dolphins have seven rookies on their active roster, including draft picks Chop Robinson, Patrick Paul, Jaylen Wright, Mohamed Kamara and Malik Washington, along with undrafted free agents Storm Duck and Andrew Meyer. Of those seven, the only who has gotten an even remotely decent number of snaps is Robinson, though he has yet to make much of an impact. Wright has been the one who has flashed the most (he's got a 5-yard rushing average), though he's averaging less than 13 offensive snaps per game. The choice: Jaylen Wright

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but we're having a hard time coming up with a good candidate here. That, of course, helps explains the team being 2-6. The one player who jumps out is cornerback Kader Kohou, who's actually played a lot better than his brutal PFF grade. Pro Football Reference is a lot kinder to Kohou and has his opponent passer rating when targeted at 59.9, which is very good and a massive improvement over his brutal 131.0 of a year ago. Beyond analytics, our eyeballs tell us that Kohou indeed has played a lot better this season. The choice: Kader Kohou

BEST OFFSEASON ACQUISITION (OTHER THAN CAMPBELL)

Since he's our team MVP, Campbell obviously would be the choice, but we'll go ahead and recognize cornerback Kendall Fuller, who quietly has been very good. And just to show how metrics can change from one outlet to another, Fuller has a very good PFF grade here, but his PRF opponent passer rating is almost 100. Again, the eyeballs tell us he's been solid. The pick: CB Kendall Fuller

SECOND-HALF BREAKOUT PERFORMER

Tyreek Hill would be a cool answer here considering his first-half performance was so far beneath his standards, but we'll go in a different direction here. Very slowly but surely, it does look like Chop Robinson is coming on, and we get the feeling he could be in for a strong finish to his rookie season.

BEST TEAM PERFORMANCE

Yet again, not much to choose from, and the answer here doesn't even involve a win. The reality is the victory against Jacksonville in the opener wasn't particularly impressive, especially looking back now at how bad the Jaguars have been, and we won't even mention the one at New England. But even while losing at Buffalo, the Dolphins played well enough offensively to create some optimism for the second half — and that performance no doubt was a factor in the decision to stand pat at the trade deadline.

LOWLIGHT AWARDS

Most disappointing team performance: The Monday night loss against Tennessee

Most disappointing individual performance: This would have to be Tyreek Hill, again because of the standards he set the past two seasons

Most heartbreaking play: Jaelan Phillips tearing an ACL in his fourth game back after working all offseason to return from his torn Achilles

Most overhyped acquisition: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but only because it was revealed so late he had offseason knee surgery and didn't figure to be ready at the start of the regular season all along

Most disappointing stat: The Dolphins have had four different quarterbacks attempt at least 15 passes, the first time that's happened since 1966 — the first year of the franchise when they played in the AFL.

