Dolphins, NFL Reveal Rivalry Uniforms
The Miami Dolphins and the National Football League revealed the rivalry uniforms Thursday that will be worn for select games by teams from the AFC East and the NFC West this season.
The Dolphins will wear their new uniforms during their Sept. 29 game against division-rival New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. This is the only time they are scheduled to wear them this season. They will also be mixed into the rotation for the next three seasons.
The Jets, in turn, will be unveiling their rivalry uniforms Dec. 7 when they host the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
DOLPHINS UNIFORMS WILL BE MULTI-COLORED WITH A BLACK BASE
The Dolphins rivalry uniforms will be dark jerseys and pants, with aqua numerals and orange letters. The helmets will be black with a multi-colored logo.
“The Jets have always been our biggest rival. They’re the team that, no matter what their record is, they’re always going to play us tough," said Miami Dolphins alum Nat Moore, who now serves as senior vice president, special projects, alumni relations & advisor to the CEO. "Whether the game was down in Miami or up in New York, you just knew how important it was to the fans. And with so many New Yorkers living in South Florida, the rivalry just feels that much more real.”
RIVALRY UNIFORMS WERE DESIGNED TO GIVE FANS NEW PERSPECTIVE
According to a league release, the rivalry jerseys will enhance the rivalry matchups and give fans a new perspective of cheering for their favorite teams.
"Rivalries have the power to connect and transform athletes, fans, teams and entire communities. Fans will be able to show their support by purchasing Rivalries jerseys, sideline apparel and headwear, along with fan gear, including T-shirts, hoodies and jackets. Riddell will also offer all eight Rivalries helmets in multiple sizes as collectibles for fans."
League marketing officials believe the new uniforms will take rivalry games to a whole new marketing perspective. It will also create another positive experience for the fans.
“The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival,” said Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing at the NFL. “Rivalries will bring fresh energy to the field with each new uniform, while providing a platform to amplify the community and hometown pride that is rooted in each NFL fan.”
UNIFORMS DESIGNED BY NIKE AND WILL BE AVAILABLE ONLINE
The uniforms were designed by Nike and will be distributed online and for in-store purchase.
“Nike has a rich history with football, and we’re excited to partner with the NFL on this new Rivalries program to help grow the sport and expand it for the next generation,” said Ryan Airhart, director of NFL apparel product design at Nike, through the release issued by the league. “Each uniform was designed in collaboration with the club it represents to authentically reflect what makes their team, fans and communities wholly unique.”
EA Sports will also incorporate the rivalry uniforms into the Madden 26 game through the season. The rivalry uniforms will be present in the game along with in-stadium updates as the uniforms require. The rivalry content will be made available on all Madden 26 consoles and platforms.