How the Dolphins Brought Fun Back into Their Game

The Miami Dolphins have climbed out of an early-season hole and are playing meaningful football in December. And for as bleak as the 1-6 start seemed, the Dolphins not only have salvaged what appeared to be a lost season, but they seem like they're having fun again.

At least having more fun than we've seen in a couple of years.

“I try very hard as a coach, we are demanding, and when we cross those white lines, I expect the absolute best from you each and every day,” defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. “But the one thing we’ve always strived to do on defense is to not lose the joy in this game. We all get paid a king’s ransom to coach or play a kid’s game, and each level, when you play Pop Warner, you’re playing just for the love and for the joy. High school, you’re doing the same thing.

“College, particularly nowadays with NIL money, it just starts to become more of a business, and often when you get to the NFL level, it becomes very selfish in nature. We try everything we do to combat that.”

The Dolphins have won five of the last six games and celebrated their successes along the way. The offense played Duck, Duck, Goose in the end zone after De’Von Achane scored a touchdown against the New York Jets, and the defense has adopted a tradition of chanting a player’s name after a big-time play.

“I think that celebration and camaraderie that you see on defense is something that we’re constantly preaching about protecting the pack, old school — the strength of the wolf is the pack,” Weaver said. “I think you see a collection of guys who are very talented who understand that in order for us to be at our absolute best, we need to do it together and we cannot do it alone.”

Miami entered the season with a completely new secondary, different starters at edge rusher, and a trio of rookies in the trenches next to Zach Sieler. The inside linebackers, Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson — the only intact starting unit from last season — focused on turning a group of football players into a cohesive unit.

“JB and T-Dod started it just as something when guys would stand in the defensive meeting room as guys were walking into the meeting,” linebackers coach and run game coordinator Joe Barry said. “They would announce every person that walked in. And then it kind of morphed into when guys would make a big splash play on the sideline. But that's what it's all about.

“The special defenses that I've been a part of, they're connected. And that's just another thing, another long line of ways that this group is really connected with each other. And they have unbelievable morale with each other.”

The franchise seemed headed for a hard reset in mid-October, but players refused to quit, and now they’re benefiting from that belief and camaraderie. While a playoff berth may be too far out of reach with only four games remaining, Miami is trying to prove that it’s much closer to being in the dance than needing to rebuild the roster.

“I positively reinforce [celebrations], for sure. It’s about playing a team game and individuals coming together to have anything that’s unique to themselves,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “I hear it every game. It shows up in meetings and on the practice field, any time that guys want to razz somebody, bringing attention to something random they did. I think football is a business in the National Football League, but you are successful if you have the energy and exuberance of your childlike love.

“That group behavior is very impactful for how guys play together on the field. It’s one of the cool things that they have started in taking ownership of their unique brand of football.”

