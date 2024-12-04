All Dolphins

Dolphins Not Getting Their Money's Worth From Wide Receivers

The Miami Dolphins' number of explosive plays is drastically down from last season

Alain Poupart

Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the first half football game at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the first half football game at Lambeau Field. / Wm. Glasheen -Imagn Images
Man, does that 2024 Miami Dolphins season opener seem like ages ago, you know, when both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went for big plays in the passing game.

Little did we know then that would be it when it comes when it comes to 40-yard pass plays when December arrived.

Yet here we are.

The Miami Dolphins are barely alive when it comes to playoff contention and they're answering the same question week after week about what's happened to the big plays in their offense.

The most frequent answer provided by head coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as well as Hill and Waddle, is that the Dolphins are simply taking what the defenses are giving them, which basically is anything but completions over the top.

Hill also has battled injuries throughout the season — shoot, even before the season based on his revelation he had offseason knee surgery — and there's something to be said for the presence of Hill and Waddle clearing a lot of space underneath to allow for easy completions to tight end Jonnu Smith and running back De'Von Achane, to name two, and there's value in that.

But the Dolphins also are paying more for their wide receivers this season than any team in the NFL — by a lot — and it's not unfair to suggest they're simply not getting their money's worth.

THE BIG DOLPHINS CAP NUMBERS AT WIDE RECEIVER

The Dolphins are spending $50.6 million their wide receivers in 2024, according to overthecap.com, easily topping the Seattle Seahawks coming in second at $41.9 million.

Of course, a large chunk of that money for the Dolphins is going to Hill, who restructured his contract before the start of the regular season and carries a cap number of almost $32 million for 2024.

The only other position where the Dolphins rank in the top 10 in spending, again per overthecap.com, is edge defender where they're eighth at $31.8 million, thanks in large part to Bradley Chubb ($15.9 million cap number).

By comparison, the Dolphins rank in the bottom 10 at quarterback, tight end, offensive line, interior defensive line and safety.

THE STARTLING DOLPHINS NUMBERS REGARDING BIG PLAYS

Whatever the reasons, here are the telling stats when it comes to the Dolphins' drastic drop in big plays in 2024.

And you will notice those haven't been restricted to the passing game, though that's what's gotten the spotlight.

Pass plays of 40 yards or more: 2023, 13 (0.8 per game) ... 2024, 3 (0.3 per game)

Pass plays of 30 yards or more: 2023, 24 (1.4 per game) ... 2024, 9 (0.8 per game)

Runs of 20 yards or more: 2023, 17 (1 per game) ... 2024, 4 (0.3 per game)

Not having big plays isn't the end-all, be-all for the offense, but it's probably the easiest way to explain the declining numbers of the offense, which went from averaging an NFL-best 401.3 yards and 29.2 per game in 2023 to 355 yards and 24.3 points in the games that Tagovailoa has started this season.

One would think it's not what the Dolphins had in mind when they spent big money on both Hill and Waddle to give them new contracts before the start of the 2024 season.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated).

