Dolphins Now Know Cost of Tendering Kohou and Tagging Holland
The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL now know the cost of business when it comes to the restricted free agents this offseason, as well as the cost of tagging Jevon Holland if they decide to go that route.
With Holland, the Dolphins would have to guarantee him $18.6 million to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, which would provide two first-round picks as compensation for not matching, or $15 million for the transition tag, which offers only the right of first refusal.
The NFL also has informed teams of the figures involved with RFAs, which include five categories.
Along with 25 unrestricted free agents they're scheduled to have when the 2025 league year kicks off March 12, the Miami Dolphins also will have three restricted free agents and three exclusive-rights free agents.
The biggest name among those six players is cornerback Kader Kohou.
Before we examine the six players, though, let's explain the two categories. Restricted free agents are players who can sign offer sheets with other teams but the Dolphins can match any offer if they extended a qualifying tender.
There are realistically four types of tenders, all of which give the Dolphins the opportunity to match an offer sheet, buthere are the official amounts with the compensation involved if they declined to do so:
-- A first-round tender would guarantee the player at 2025 salary of $7.5 million and make the compensation a first-round pick
-- A second-round tender will be $5.3 million
-- A tender for the original round in which the player was selected will be $3.4 million
-- A tender for only the right of first refusal but no compensation will be $3.3 million
The Dolphins don't have to extend qualifying tenders to any of their restricted free agents and still could re-sign them, but they also could sign with another team with Miami having no right to match.
In 2024, the Dolphins had two pending RFAs, but they ended up re-signing both Robert Jones and Elijah Campbell before the start of the league year.
With exclusive-rights free agents, all the Dolphins have to do is make an offer for the minimum salary and the player can't negotiate with any other team. This basically means the player will be back at or close to the minimum salary if the Dolphins want him back.
So let's break down those six non-UFA free agents, broken up equally among restricted free agents (RFAs) and exclusive-rights free agents (ERFAs).
THE DOLPHINS' PENDING RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
CB Kader Kohou — Kohou is coming off a very nice 2024 season for the Dolphins, highlighted by his clutch interception in the December victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Because of Kendall Fuller's contract, age and 2024 injuries, plus the lack of other proven alternatives, Kohou is somebody the Dolphins really need to bring back. Unless the two sides negotiate a low-term deal, a second-round tender would seem to make sense here unless the Dolphins don't want to go that high and give themselves only the right of first refusal.
LB Quinton Bell — While defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver often praised Bell last season, the Dolphins have a lot of options at the edge defender spot, so there's no reason to commit any kind of significant amount of money and cap space for Bell. His salary for 2024 was $985,000 and the best guess is the Dolphins don't make a qualifying tender. If they do, it would be for ROFR only.
WR Anthony Schwartz — Schwartz spent the 2024 season on IR, he's still an unproven commodity as an NFL wide receiver and the Dolphins already have young options at the position, so there's zero reason to extend a tender.
THE DOLPHINS' PENDING EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
T Kion Smith — After Smith spent the 2024 season on IR, GM Chris Grier said teams had called during training camp about making a trade for him. The Dolphins have invested some time in Smith already, so it seems a slam dunk he'll get another look.
EDGE Cameron Goode — After he missed most of the 2024 season while recovering from his severe knee injury, it's difficult to envision the Dolphins not wanting to give him another look.
WR Grant DuBose — Make it 3-for-3 on ERFAs. The Dolphins claimed him off waivers from Green Bay last year because they obviously saw something in him, and we can't imagine that's changed after he was limited to only three games because of a shoulder injury and later the scary concussion he sustained at Houston in Week 15 after his return to the lineup.