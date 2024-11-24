Dolphins-Patriots 2024 Week 12: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins made it three victories in a row when they defeated the New England Patriots, 34-15, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
We rank and analyze the game's five biggest, most important plays.
1) THE FIRST ACHANE TOUCHDOWN
We could pick any of a number of Tua Tagovailoa completions for the top spot, but we'll go with the first of the two touchdown passes to running back De'Von Achane because it gave Miami a 14-0 lead, and it almost had the feel of an insurmountable lead at that point. The score came on a beautifully designed quick throw, where Achane easily was able to navigate to the end zone behind three blockers.
2) THE JONNU SMITH TOUCHDOWN
The Dolphins' first score came on a third-and-goal from the 7 and showcased Tua's patience in the pocket. He waited for Smith to come free underneath and Smith did the rest of diving into the end zone for his third touchdown in two games.
3) A KEY FREEBIE FIRST DOWN
This might be hard to fathom, but the Dolphins didn't score at all in the first quarter, but they ended the quarter with a first-and-goal after they were able to draw the Patriots offside as the clock was running down. After doing it at the end of the third quarter against the Raiders, the Dolphins did it again, this time turning a third-and-3 from the 12-yard line to a first-and-goal from the 7 to start the second quarter.
4) TUA HITS WADDLE AT THE NUMBERS
After an unsuccessful first drive and a missed New England field goal, the Dolphins proceeded to take charge with a drive that began with three completions for 10 yards or more. The highlight was Tua's strike to Jaylen Waddle at the number for a 24-yard gain to the New England 29.
5) THE DODSON INTERCEPTION
The Dolphins were in control for practically the entire game, but they made it unnecessarily interesting when Skylar Thompson and Jaylen Wright flubbed a handoff and the Patriots returned the fumble for a touchdown that made it 31-15 after the two-point conversion. It got almost dicey when the Patriots got the ball back down two scores and moved into Dolphins territory. But then came the clinching play when Jalen Ramsey hit Drake Maye as he was about to throw and new linebacker Tyrel Dodson made a nice one-handed catch to stop the drive.