Dolphins Playoff Hopes Fading Away

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins watched their playoff hopes all but disappear while they were trudging through a sloppy first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Dolphins headed into the locker room at halftime trailing 15-6 after Tyler "Snoop" Huntley threw two interceptions, but that was almost immaterial because of what was happening at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

That help the Dolphins needed from the Kansas City Chiefs to land that final AFC playoff berth with a victory against the Jets? It didn't come close to happening in the first half and the outcome of that game basically was settled by halftime.

Denver scored on all four of its possessions to take a 24-0 lead on their way to landing the seventh seed in the AFC playoffs, which would shut out the Dolphins — regardless of their ability to come back and defeat the Jets.

Making matters worse for the Dolphins, not only the score but highlights were shown on the big screens at MetLife Stadium because the Jets don't care, their season has been over for a long time.

Barring a dramatic turn of events, the Dolphins will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021, though they still have a shot at producing a fifth consecutive winning season if they can rally in the second half.

In the end, the Dolphins got one part of the outside help they needed when the Indianapolis Colts were upset by the New York Giants, but it looks like they're not going to get the back-to-back losses from either the Broncos or the Los Angeles Chargers they also needed.

