Dolphins Position Outlook: Interior Defensive Line
After making the playoffs for a second straight season under coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins are still looking for their first playoff win since 2000. The quest for that victory starts with training camp.
The Dolphins had a surprisingly eventful offseason for a team that started with so little cap space. The team lost homegrown talents like Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt but added exciting veterans like Odell Beckham Jr., Kendall Fuller, Calais Campbell and Jordyn Brooks.
This series will break down each position on the Dolphins’ roster, providing fans with an in-depth look at each player’s outlook for the coming 2024 season.
This article will cover the interior defensive line.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINE OUTLOOKS
Zach Sieler
2023 Stats: 63 total tackles, 10 sacks, 56 pressures
2024 Outlook: Sieler enters the season as arguably the team’s best interior defensive lineman. After being the Robin to Christian Wilkins’ Batman, Sieler will be expected to take the lead role this season.
The good news is Sieler broke out as a pass rusher in 2023. His 10 sacks topped his previous career high of 3.5 quite easily. The question is whether Sieler can maintain that production or if it was just a flash in the pan.
Calais Campbell
2023 Stats (Falcons): 56 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 42 quarterback pressures
2024 Outlook: Campbell is one of the Dolphins’ most recent veteran acquisitions. He has the versatility to play on the edge and the interior, but Miami is expected to use him inside.
Campbell will turn 38 on Sept. 1, but he’s still a highly productive player and a perfect scheme fit. His run defense should help the Dolphins replace Wilkins, who largely anchored that unit for a few seasons.
Expect to see Campbell on the field and making an impact quite a bit in 2024.
Teair Tart
2023 Stats (Titans, Texans): 21 total tackles, 1 sack, 7 quarterback pressures
2024 Outlook: Tart is coming off an odd season, but he’ll have an opportunity to break out with the Dolphins’ thin interior depth. He started the year with Tennessee before being cut and signed by Houston.
When Tart asked for his release from the Titans, reports surfaced that he was a “problem player” and lacked consistent effort. He’s denied those reports since coming to Miami.
Tart’s on-field play is good enough to earn him a lot of reps this season. He’s a solid run defender and a powerful pass rusher. Some have noted he needs to improve his conditioning heading into the season, though.
Brandon Pili
2023 Stats: 2 total tackles, 1 quarterback pressure
2024 Outlook: Pili played just 29 snaps last season after the Dolphins signed him as an UDFA following the 2023 NFL draft.
The USC product can be the team’s primary backup nose tackle with a strong training camp performance.
Da'Shawn Hand
2023 Stats: 17 tackles, 1 sack, 9 quarterback pressures
2024 Outlook: Hand played only 199 snaps last season, but he was quietly a solid contributor upfront. He’s a reliable run defender and a slippery, versatile pass rusher.
Hand likely will compete for more significant snaps this coming season. He’s definitely behind Campbell and Sieler, but he could be the Dolphins’ best option when those guys need a break.
Jonathan Harris
2023 Stats (Broncos): 43 tackles, 1 sack, 13 quarterback pressures
2024 Outlook: Harris is in a similar spot to Hand. However, Harris played significantly more snaps with the Broncos in 2023.
Although Harris underwhelmed in Denver, he has the raw skills to be an adequate run defender. New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has a good track record with players like Harris, so it’s worth keeping an eye on how he plays during training camp.
Neville Gallimore
2023 Stats (Cowboys): 16 tackles, 1 sack, 12 quarterback pressures
2024 Outlook: Gallimore comes over from the Cowboys after an underwhelming start to his career. The former Oklahoma product has a lot of natural athleticism in his 6-foot-2, 302-pound frame, but he’s struggled with consistency.
Gallimore likely will compete with players like Tart and Pili for snaps.
Benito Jones
2023 Stats (Lions): 26 total tackles, 1 sack, 19 quarterback pressures
2024 Outlook: Jones returns to the Dolphins after spending two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was a mainstay on the Lions’ defensive line last season, but he struggled mightily against the run.
Jones profiles as a rotational player who should be used in obvious passing situations for the Dolphins. His quickness could aid them in that capacity, but it’s hard to imagine taking Sieler or Campbell off the field for him consistently.
Isaiah Mack
2023 Stats: Did Not Play
2024 Outlook: Mack was out of the NFL last season, but he did spend 2021 and 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens while Weaver was the defensive line coach.
Mack’s familiarity with Weaver is likely what earned him a chance to compete for a roster spot this offseason, but he’ll have an uphill battle to make the team.
Mario Kendricks
2023 Stats (College): 16 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 18 quarterback pressures.
2024 Outlook: The Dolphins signed Kendricks as a UDFA this offseason. His best hope to stick around is likely on the team’s practice squad.
Leonard Payne
2023 Stats (College): 9 total tackles, 2 sacks, 19 quarterback pressures
2024 Outlook: Payne is another UDFA from the 2024 class. He’s a little bigger than Kendricks, so Payne likely will be gunning for a nose tackle spot this summer.
Still, his best route to sticking with the Dolphins is likely on the practice squad.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINE SUPERLATIVES
Best Run Defender: Calais Campbell
Best Pass Rusher: Zach Sieler
Most Strength: Zach Sieler
Most Versatile: Calais Campbell
Most Consistent: Zach Sieler
MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR DOLPHINS DL
Can the Dolphins replace Wilkins?
Christian Wilkins played at an All-Pro level last season despite not making the All-Pro team. However, the Dolphins were never going to match the massive deal he got from the Raiders, and replacing him with a single free agent is nearly impossible.
That said, Wilkins was an integral part of a Dolphins defense that really found its footing in the second half of the season.
Instead of replacing him with a first-round pick or a highly touted free agent, the Dolphins are taking the “Moneyball” approach and trying to replace him in the aggregate. They hope some combination of Campbell, Tart, Harris and Hand matches Wilkins’ production.
Given the Dolphins’ cap limitations earlier this offseason, that approach makes a lot of sense, and there are reasons to be optimistic about those players having strong seasons.
Campbell will turn 38 in September, but he was excellent with the Falcons last season. He’s still strong enough to win against the run game and his pass-rush technique still makes him a viable rush option.
Tart has shown high-level flashes throughout his career, and his size should be an asset for the Dolphins against the run. Harris and Hand have proven to be adequate role players and could step up with increased playing time.
Additionally, Weaver is known for his ability to develop defensive linemen. He got the most out of young star Justin Madubuike and veterans like Jadeveon Clowney last season. The Dolphins will need that development and innovation from him to get the most out of this group.
The last bright spot worth mentioning is that Sieler is still on the team. His pass-rush production skyrocketed last season, and if that’s just a sign of things to come, the Dolphins will miss Wilkins a lot less in 2024.
While there is a pathway to Miami’s defensive line being a competent group, there are also some pitfalls to be aware of.
Although Campbell has defied age-related regression so far, it wouldn’t be wise for Miami to rely on him to play every down this season. Tart has exciting flashes, but his consistency, effort and conditioning have all been questioned.
Hand and Harris could be solid contributors, but depending on how the depth chart plays out, they might be asked to play a little more than they should.
The Dolphins did a solid enough job trying to replace Wilkins — a relatively impossible endeavor. Expecting this group to be as good as last year’s isn’t realistic, but if they can get close, the defense should be fine.