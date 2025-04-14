Dolphins Potential Targets for Day 2 of 2025 Draft
While the draft focus always will be on the first round, there are exciting prospects from the top of the second round into the middle of the fourth this year.
So let's examine the 2025 NFL draft’s second day (Rounds 2 and 3) from a Miami Dolphins perspective.
Judging from the myriad of mock drafts out there now just 10 days from draft night, the Dolphins likely would be best served from a needs perspective drafting in the following manner:
• DT, CB or OL in Round 1
• CB, OL or S in Round 2
• CB, DT, S or OL in Round 3
DOLPHINS NEEDS VS. AVAILABILITY
The thought here is that Miami might select Kenneth Grant or another defensive tackle worthy of pick 13. This is due to two factors.
First, as is the case at cornerback, a tremendous need exists at defensive tackle for Miami. There is no viable starter on the roster opposite 2024 team MVP Zach Sieler and the position simply cannot be overlooked in the early part of this draft.
Second, in looking at various pundit mock drafts, there is a lack of certainty surrounding the defensive tackle talent that will be available at the Dolphins’ Round 2 selection. From a positional perspective, defensive tackle is top-heavy to some degree with as many as seven tackles anticipated to go before Miami selects at number 48.
That could leave the team in somewhat of a no-man’s land.
That said, there will be players available at positions of need who would be worthy of being selected that high — just not at defensive tackle if the mock consensus holds true.
Without assuming anything in terms of who actually will be selected in the first round, but with the assumption that these will still be the Dolphins’ picks on the second night of the draft, the following is a look at five player possibilities for pick 48, and another five for pick 98 with a few honorable mention choices included for each.
Round 2, Pick 48
CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Revel runs into the same problem as injured CB counterpart Will Johnson (Michigan) but plus-one in that he also played for a mid-major, not the Big Ten. Despite that, he could end up the best corner in this draft. A great tackler with long arms, Revel could solve Miami’s problem outside opposite Jalen Ramsey. He’s a good blitzer, is physical and instinctive. His play speed is high and though he’s been unable to confirm in testing, he reportedly runs in the 4.4s. He was the best player on the field in most of his games and his film against Michigan is impressive.
G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson elevated his draft status doing something most versatile players can’t — he successfully moved from guard to tackle mid-season, starting at LT for a team that made the run through top competition en route to the national title. He has good feet and uses his 33.5-inch arms well, often getting in the first punch on defenders. He plays with good balance and as opposed to a projected tackle Miami would have to move to guard, it would instead have in Jackson a starting left guard with flexibility to move to tackle, if needed.
CB Darien Porter, Iowa State
Long at 6-3 with arms longer than many linemen at 33.5 inches, Porter is fluid and very good with the ball in the air. Drafting him would give Miami two long outside corners. Porter is a special teams ace (punt block/kick block teams) but will need to improve his tackling and get stronger. He ran a 4.30 at the Combine (with an eye-popping 1.65 split), posted a 36.5-inch vertical and plays the same — long and fast.
C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Georgia centers are becoming Iowa tight ends at draft time. Wilson is projected to go in Round 3, but he could be one of the draft’s unexpected risers. A one-year starter with room for improvement in his punch and hand usage, Wilson’s feet are great. He resets a play with ease when he’s knocked off his original spot, is good in pass protection and excellent in the run game. He played youth soccer (good feet) and at 6-3, 310 posted incredible combine numbers — 4.84 40-yard dash with a 32-inch vertical. He would excel at outside zone guard while also offering position flexibility. He could serve as backup center to Aaron Brewer and be a consideration if Brewer isn’t extended (and second-year center Andrew Meyer isn’t the answer).
DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
In the event Miami did not draft a tackle early, Sanders is probably the next-best thing, though not without concerns. He has exceptional burst at the snap, landing his first punch most of the time. He has strong arms and huge hands (10.25”) he uses well to grip-and-rip to shoot past blockers. His lower half is not the greatest and he struggles at times against down blocks. Getting a stronger base and playing lower will be the key to him succeeding as a pro. He will, at minimum, be a nice inside pass rusher.
Round 2 Honorable Mention: G Tate Ratledge (Georgia), S Xavier Watts (Notre Dame), DT Tyleik Williams (Ohio State), WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)
Round 3, Pick 98
DT C.J. West, Indiana
At 6-2, 317 pounds, the barrel-chested West also holds his weight in the right places (his legs and backside). He handles double teams easy for a player his size but his strength is how quick off the ball he is. He stays active and showed dominant play against Big Ten competition, especially Michigan (9 tackles, six within three yards of scrimmage; 1 TFL). The feeling here is he could end up being a beast — he makes his plays at the line or in the backfield, not four yards downfield. Reminiscent of former Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins.
CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
A smaller corner, which is why he would be available here, but he did work to add weight before 2024 and it showed in the form of improved tackling. Sticky in coverage and pretty physical, Parrish likely offers inside/outside versatility at the position. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash with a 37.5-inch vertical and 10-9 broad jump at combine (tremendously athletic). Though not a sure-fire outside starter, he would be an immediate contributor.
S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Like Calen Bullock (USC/Texans) last year, Mukuba is rated lower because of a perceived size problem. Even if that ends up being the case, he’s fast and very good in coverage and would take on Miami’s deep safety role. He shows outstanding recognition in the pass game, cutting off passing lanes and taking great angles to the ball. He will create turnovers at the next level and is seemingly at his best in big games. Despite his size, he’s willing to fly up and hit people. He does need, however, to continue to improve on playing under control and limiting missed tackles.
G Charles Grant, William & Mary
Grant is another player who seems like he should be moving up people’s boards, but the mocks say he’s going to be here (likely due to school size) toward the end of Round 3. He played tackle in college but would be a good outside zone guard or tackle. He’s 6-4, 311 pounds with almost 35-inch arms so no size limitations, but he needs to get stronger in the run game even if he is good in space. He’s good in pass pro, switching defenders with ease. He gets his power from his base and does play with a nasty streak, both desired traits.
S Jonas Sanker, Virginia
If you draft him, this is your box safety. Sanker is 6-1, 210 pounds, runs well (4.48 40 with a 36.5-inch vertical) and really hits. He can blitz and covers better than most underneath safeties. The Cavaliers used him on all coverage teams and as a gunner on punt coverage. He has burst and closes quickly on ball carriers and doesn’t possess too many noticeable flaws in his game. Chances are, the Dolphins are familiar after drafting his teammate Malik Washington last year.
Round 3 Honorable Mention: OT Chase Lundt (UConn), RB DJ Giddens (Kansas State), CB Nohl Williams (Cal), WR Tory Horton (Colorado State), WR Kyle Williams (Washington State), LB Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma)