Dolphins Preseason Game 2 Snap Count Observations

The full rundown of who didn't play, the offensive line usage, Channing Tindall's busy night were among the playing time highlights in the victory against the Washington Commanders.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins safety Patrick McMorris (32) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins safety Patrick McMorris (32) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
What stood out in terms of play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 13-6 victory against the Washington Commanders in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium was much different than for the preseaso opener.

This was the game where the Dolphins used their starters, so immediately the number of DNPs was cut almost in half, from 40 for the game against the Atlanta Falcons to 21 against Washington.

The list of "inactives" consisted of WR Odell Beckham Jr., CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Anthony Walker Jr., S Jevon Holland, WR Tyreek Hill, LB Jaelan Phillips, WR Jaylen Waddle, S Jordan Poyer, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., RB Jaylen Wright, RB Salvon Ahmed, CB Ethan Bonner, LB Cameron Goode, OL Aaron Brewer, T Terron Armstead, OL Isaiah Wynn, TE Tanner Conner, WR Anthony Schwartz, TE Jody Fortson Jr., and DT Benito Jones.

DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS

--We have to start here with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who made his preseason debut and played one drive, which ended in a touchdown. Tua was on the field for 11 snaps and obviously made them count, while Mike White (27) and Skylar Thompson (25) split almost evenly the other snaps at quarterback.

-- The starting offensive line consisted of, from left, Kendall Lamm, Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton and Austin Jackson, and all five left the game along with Tua after that first drive — meaning that Thompson and White again operated behind backups up front.

-- Three offensive linemen played the rest of the game after the starters left — Ryan Hayes at right tackle, Patrick Paul at left tackle and Andrew Meyer at center.

-- The game ended strangely at running back after the Dolphins had only three dressed for the game and Chris Brooks was injured early in the third quarter. Not wanting to put Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane back in the game after they played nine and 13 snaps, respectively, the Dolphins simply used rookie wide receiver Je'Quan Burton at the position to finish out the game.

-- Among the wide receivers, it was Braylon Sanders who got the most snaps with 39, followed by Erik Ezukanma with 36. Burton got 31 snaps, including his work at running back.

-- Rookie free agent Hayden Rucci got by far the most work at tight end with 36 of the 63 offensive snaps, with no other player at the position getting more than Jonnu Smith's 15 snaps.

-- Final note on offense involves Dominican tackle Bayron Matos, who was the only player on offense or defense whose only action came on special teams.

DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- For a second consecutive game, linebacker Curtis Bolton ended up leading all Miami players in defensive snaps, and again injuries were a factor with both David Long Jr. and Ezekiel Vandenburgh leaving the game with injuries.

-- Among the starters who played on defense, it was Emmanuel Ogbah who got the lightest work load with six snaps, followed by seven each for Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler.

-- In his first preseason action, first-round pick Chop Robinson played 23 snaps on defense, along with six on special teams.

-- In an important game for him, cornerback Cam Smith got a good work load before he left the game with an apparent hamstring injury. Smith played 34 snaps on defense along with five on special teams. The 34 snaps were third-most among cornerbacks behind rookie free agents Jason Maitre (48) and Storm Duck (38).

-- Finally, we look at 2022 third-round pick Channing Tindall, who got a very long look both on defense and special teams. Tindall, who is trying to secure his roster spot, played 41 snaps on defense along with 10 special teams.

