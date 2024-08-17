All Dolphins

Poupart's 2024 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0

Here's an updated best guess at the Miami Dolphins' 2024 opening-day roster as the team prepares for its preseason game against Washington

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) runs with the football past Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis (41) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in the preseason opener.
/ Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins continue their preseason schedule against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, along with it the final evaluation process when it comes to determining the final spots on the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

Some of the decisions already have been made for the Dolphins, an example being when offensive lineman Kion Smith had to be placed on injured reserve as a result of the torn ACL he sustained in the preseason opener, and injuries will continue to play a role in shaping the eventual opening-day roster.

As is usually the case, there are some positions that look pretty clear cut and others where tough decisions will be coming, with running back and wide receiver standing out among the latter.

Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's third 53-man roster projection of 2024:

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (2)

On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White

Off: Skylar Thompson

Changes from roster projection 2.0: None

Analysis: We still maintain that Mike White is a clear front-runner for the backup QB job, regardless of the fact that Skylar Thompson had a better outing in the preseason opener and that neither has stood out in training camp. This isn't to say there's no competition here and it's possible the Dolphins could end up again keeping three QBs.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (5)

On the 53: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane, Jaylen Wright (R), fullback Alec Ingold

Off: Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks

Changes from roster projection 2.0: None

Analysis: There is certainly the possibility the Dolphins might be able to get a draft pick in a trade for Wilson around cut-down time because he really has been impressive this summer (though he's been out the past few days with an undisclosed injury).

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Odell Beckham Jr., River Cracraft, Malik Washington (R)

Off: Je'Quan Burton (R), Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders, Willie Snead IV, Mike Harley Jr., Kyric McGowan, Erik Ezukanma

Changes from roster projection 2.0: None

Analysis: The big mystery here is whether Beckham will wind up starting the season on PUP, which would keep him out for at least the first four games. There is otherwise no real battle going on here.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS (4)

On the 53: Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, Jonnu Smith, Tanner Conner

Off: Hayden Rucci (R), Jody Fortson

Changes from roster projection 2.0: None

Analysis: The injury that has sidelined Conner the past weeks is a bit problematic and maybe might open the door for Rucci and his impressive blocking or Fortson, but we're still leaning toward Conner.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

On the 53: T Terron Armstead, T Austin Jackson, C/G Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, T Patrick Paul (R), C/G Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, G/T Jack Driscoll, G Lester Cotton

Off: Andrew Meyer (R), Matthew Jones (R), Sean Harlow, Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos (R), G Isaiah Wynn

Changes from roster projection 2.0: Cotton in, Kion Smith out

Analysis: Projecting the offensive linemen is tricky because of the uncertain status of Wynn, but we'll continue to assume he'll start the season on PUP. The injury to Kion Smith secured (at least in our eyes) a roster spot for Lester Cotton.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson (R), Mohamed Kamara (R), Quinton Bell

Off: Cameron Goode (PUP), Bradley Chubb (PUP), Wyatt Ray, David Anenih

Changes from roster projection 2.0: Cam Brown out

Analysis: The injury that landed Brown on IR made things pretty clear cut from this vantage point and the tricky part will come when Chubb is ready to come off PUP, whether it happens at the moves to 53 or after four weeks.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)

On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Da'Shawn Hand, Calais Campbell, Brandon Pili

Off: Isaiah Mack, Mario Kendricks (R), Leonard Payne (R), Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, Robert Cooper

Changes from roster projection 2.0: Pili in, Teair Tart out

Analysis: OK, we're going to have to take an L on Tart because we thought his potential would land him a spot on the roster despite the concerns that plagued him in Tennessee. There's a pretty good free-for-all for that last spot on the interior of the defensive line, but we're giving Pili the nod based on upside and the fact he's more of a nose tackle type.

DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)

On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

Off: Zeke Vandenburgh, Channing Tindall, Curtis Bolton, Anthony Walker Jr.

Changes from roster projection 2.0: Tindall in, Walker out

Analysis: Yes, we've made a change regarding Channing Tindall, and it comes about because we're starting to get the feeling that Walker is dealing with something that could sideline him, based on the fact he's missed a couple of weeks of practice now and hasn't even been spotted on the practice field — unlike other injured players. Also remember that Walker has battled injuries in recent years.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)

On the 53: Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Kendall Fuller, Siran Neal, Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye, Elijah Campbell

Off: Storm Duck (R), Isaiah Johnson (R), Jason Maine (R), Nik Needham, Jordan Colbert (R), Mark Perry (R), Patrick McMorris (R)

Changes from roster projection 2.0: None

Analysis: This is the one position where the toughest cuts will be made because Needham is a valuable defensive back because of his versatility and because the three rookie free agents (Maitre, Johnson and Duck) have looked good all summer and because McMorris looks like he's got an NFL future. But you can only keep so many DBs.

​​DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson

Off: None

Changes from roster projection 2.0: None

Analysis: As we wrote in the 1.0 and 2.0 version, you gotta love it when the Dolphins make it easy for all of us doing roster projections. We brought up the possibility of the Dolphins bringing in a specialist before or during training camp, but we cautioned against it happening and so far it hasn't.

