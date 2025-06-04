Dolphins Preseason Games Get National TV Treatment
The Miami Dolphins' 2025 preseason schedule has been finalized, and two of the three matchups will be shown live on NFL Network.
Those two games will be the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, August 10 at 1 p.m. ET and the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 23 at 7 p.m. ET.
The only Miami preseason game that won't be televised live nationally will be the matchup against the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Saturday, August 16 at 1 p. m. ET. That game will be shown on NFL Network on replay at a later date, but broadcast live on local stations in the Detroit and South Florida markets.
The Dolphins will be conducting joint practices with/against each opponent, with two sessions with Detroit, and one each with Chicago and Jacksonville. Exact dates and times for those haven't been announced, though logic suggests it will be Friday, August 8 at Chicago; Wednesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 14 at Detroit; and Thursday, August 21 with Jacksonville.
THE PRESEASON MATCHUPS
The Dolphins are 4-10-1 all-time against the Bears in the preseason, with the teams' last meeting in 2021 — the Dolphins lost that game 20-13. This will be the first NFL action for new Bears coach Ben Johnson, who they hired after a successful tenure as the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Johnson also spent seven seasons on the Dolphins staff from 2012 to 2018.
Speaking of the Lions, the Dolphins will face another former coach in Week 2 of the preseason. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was on the Dolphins staff from 2010 through 2015, including a stint as the interim head coach in 2015.
Miami is 6-1 all-time against the Lions in the preseason, but the teams haven’t met since 1999.
Lastly, the Dolphins will play the Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 6-5 all-time in the preseason against the Jaguars. The teams played in the preseason finale before the 2023 season, with the Dolphins dropping that game 31-18. However, the Dolphins did beat the Jaguars in the 2024 season opener.
Like the Bears, the Jaguars are coming into the 2025 season with a new coach. The team hired Liam Coen after his successful tenure as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. It could also be an opportunity for the Dolphins fans to get a look at two-way phenom Travis Hunter.
Although he likely won’t play because front-line players typically sit out the preseason finale, there’s a small chance Hunter sees the field after the Jaguars traded up to second overall to select the Colorado star.