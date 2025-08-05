Dolphins QB News Roundup: Former Backup Signs, Colts Battle Update
The NFL is never lacking news on quarterbacks, and the Miami Dolphins have ties to a few passers who recently signed with new teams. Plus, we got a little more insight into which Indianapolis Colts quarterback the Dolphins could face in Week 1.
Here’s a roundup of quarterback news with ties to the Dolphins.
Colts Depth Chart Update
Teams are starting to release their first depth charts of the season, and the Colts had an interesting designation on theirs.
They have quarterback Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones listed with “or” instead of naming one of them the starter. The Colts have been steadfast all offseason in saying this is a real battle, and they're sticking to their word so far.
Obviously, Richardson likely has the leg up if it’s a true tie. He was the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, so the Colts have to figure out what they have in him sooner rather than later. It’ll be hard to do that if he’s sitting behind Jones, a quarterback who already had his shot at saving a franchise.
Richardson was up and down in his start against the Dolphins last season, struggling with his passing but making plays with his running ability in a game the Colts won, 16-10, as they took advantage of Miami's offensive ineptitude, highlighted by two fumbles and a failed fourth-down rushing attempt.
Richardson had a 59.2 passer rating in that game, though he did have a team-high 56 rushing yards. He completed just 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.
The Dolphins have also faced Jones once before, in a 2023 game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jones was much more efficient, completing 14 of 20 passes, but everything was short, and he was sacked six times before leaving the game in the fourth quarter for veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. The Giants' offense failed to reach the end zone that day, their only touchdown coming on a 102-yard pick-six.
While both quarterbacks should be manageable for the Dolphins defense, Richardson introduces a lot more challenges due to his natural speed and arm strength.
Bridgewater’s NFL Return
It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for former Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
He was recently suspended by Miami Northwestern High School, where he coached the Bulls to the State 3A Championship last season, for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players.
Bridgewater denied any wrongdoing and said he self-reported the benefits to the school district. Either way, it left him with an opportunity to pursue a return to the NFL, and he’s doing exactly that.
Bridgewater is visiting and expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Bridgewater spent one season with the Dolphins (2022), appearing in five games and making two starts. Of course, most Dolphins fans will remember Bridgewater suffering an injury that cut his starting stint short, leading to Skylar Thompson starting the final games of the regular season and the wild-card game against Buffalo.
Bridgewater was 0-2 in his two starts (he only played one snap in one of those), throwing four touchdowns, four interceptions, and completing 62 percent of his passes for 683 yards. The former Dolphin made a return to the NFL last season, signing with the Detroit Lions late in the year.
Miami plays Tampa Bay on Dec. 28 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Huntley Finds New Team
Tyler Huntley is another former Dolphins quarterback to find a new home this week, as he signed with the Cleveland Browns on Monday.
Huntley signing with the Browns is interesting for a few reasons, but the main one is that Cleveland already has a bunch of quarterbacks. The team has Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders competing in camp, but the latter three are dealing with injuries.
This is pretty concerning for Cleveland, given that quarterbacks don’t take any hits this time of the year. For the Dolphins, it’s worth keeping an eye on since Miami will travel to Cleveland in Week 7.
It would be surprising if Huntley is still on the Browns roster at that point, but nothing is impossible when it comes to the Browns and quarterbacks.
After joining the Dolphins last year, Huntley leapfrogged Skylar Thompson on the depth chart and became Miami’s backup. He became an unrestricted free agent in March but couldn't land a deal with a new team.
Huntley completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions while also adding two rushing touchdowns. Overall, the Dolphins’ offense averaged fewer than 16 points per game during his five starts.
