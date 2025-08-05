Former Dolphins QB Finds a New Team
Quarterback Tyler Huntley has found himself a new team after starting five games for the Miami Dolphins last season, though it's fair to wonder how long his new gig will last.
Huntley has agreed to terms to join the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL reporter Adam Schefter, amid a rash of injuries at the position.
The Browns already have four quarterbacks on their roster, but former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel both are dealing with hamstring issues and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders is experiencing shoulder soreness. Veteran Joe Flacco is the other QB on the roster.
Huntley was with the Browns in training camp last summer, but failed to make the 53-man roster after being beaten out by Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He joined the Baltimore Ravens practice squad squad before he signed with the Dolphins in the aftermath of the concussion that landed Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve.
HUNTLEY'S EARLIER TRYOUT
Huntley almost joined another AFC North team earlier when he was among three quarterbacks who worked out for the Cincinnati Bengals, but they ended up signing Desmond Ridder instead.
After joining the Dolphins last year, Huntley leapfrogged Skylar Thompson on the depth chart and became Miami’s backup. He became an unresricted free agent in March but couldn't land a deal with a new team.
Huntley completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions while also adding two rushing touchdowns. Overall, the Dolphins’ offense averaged fewer than 16 points per game during his five starts.