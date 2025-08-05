All Dolphins

Former Dolphins QB Finds a New Team

Former Miami Dolphins QB Tyler Huntley earlier had a tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) passes the ball in the first half in the 2024 season finale against the New York Jets.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) passes the ball in the first half in the 2024 season finale against the New York Jets. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback Tyler Huntley has found himself a new team after starting five games for the Miami Dolphins last season, though it's fair to wonder how long his new gig will last.

Huntley has agreed to terms to join the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL reporter Adam Schefter, amid a rash of injuries at the position.

The Browns already have four quarterbacks on their roster, but former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel both are dealing with hamstring issues and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders is experiencing shoulder soreness. Veteran Joe Flacco is the other QB on the roster.

Huntley was with the Browns in training camp last summer, but failed to make the 53-man roster after being beaten out by Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He joined the Baltimore Ravens practice squad squad before he signed with the Dolphins in the aftermath of the concussion that landed Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve.

HUNTLEY'S EARLIER TRYOUT

Huntley almost joined another AFC North team earlier when he was among three quarterbacks who worked out for the Cincinnati Bengals, but they ended up signing Desmond Ridder instead.

After joining the Dolphins last year, Huntley leapfrogged Skylar Thompson on the depth chart and became Miami’s backup. He became an unresricted free agent in March but couldn't land a deal with a new team.

Huntley completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions while also adding two rushing touchdowns. Overall, the Dolphins’ offense averaged fewer than 16 points per game during his five starts.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published |Modified
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News