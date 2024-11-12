Dolphins-Rams: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 23-15 at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.
We rank and analyze the game's five biggest, most important plays.
1) JONNU BOUNCES OFF DEFENDER
The Dolphins never led by fewer than eight points after Tyreek Hill's third-quarter touchdown made it 17-6, but the key play was Jonnu Smith's 33-yard reception on third-and-3 from the 34. Smith's ability to bounce off the defender turned a 6-yard completion into a 33-yard gain to the 1-yard line. The completion alone was big because otherwise the Dolphins would have had to attempt a 52-yard field goal to make it a seven-point lead. But props to Smith for his ability to take advantage of the Rams defender's failure to wrap up combined with some nifty open-field running.
2) THE HIGH SNAP
Smith's big play came not long after the Rams missed a 57-yard field goal attempt to allow Miami to start its next drive at its 47. And that came after the Rams were threatening to cut into the Dolphins' 10-6 lead or maybe even go ahead after getting to a first-and-10 at the Miami 28. But the drive was derailed by a Rams miscue when Matthew Stafford had to jump to catch a high shotgun snap, which led to his handoff being botched and a subsequent 13-yard loss.
3) THE MALIK STRIKE
Rookie wide receiver Malik Washington had two significant plays, the first being his first NFL touchdown on an 18-yard end-around to cap the first drive of the game. But his second was critical in putting the Dolphins in position for Jason Sanders' (pretty much) game-clinching field goal. That was the 17-yard completion on a great throw by Tua Tagovailoa between defenders and a nice job by Washington in making the low catch. This almost could be a combo "biggest play" with the third-down conversion on the previous play when Tagovailoa scrambled and found Odell Beckham Jr. in the open field.
4) THE MOSTERT PASS PLAY
The Dolphins spent the fourth quarter staying two scores ahead of the Rams with back-to-back field goal drives, but the first one was almost derailed by a sack when Tagovailoa held the ball too long and was dropped to force a third-and-19 situation from the Rams 47-yard line. But he came back in a big way when he darted to his right to avoid pressure and floated a pass to Raheem Mostert behind the first line of defenders. Mostert took advantage of the open field to turn it into a 25-yard gain. It should be mentioned that the Dolphins were going to get a first down there anyway because the Rams were flagged for defensive holding.
5) FINDING WADDLE
The Dolphins never trailed in the game after tthey took the opening kickoff and marched to a touchdown. And the key play on that 70-yard drive was Tagovailoa moving around in the pocket on third-and-13 before spotting a wide open Jaylen Waddle near the sideline after the Rams somehow forgot to keep a defender on him. Washington scored on the next play and the Dolphins were on their way.