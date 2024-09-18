Dolphins Receiver Named One of NFL's Most Annoying Players In Fan Survey
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. came in third in a fan survey of the most annoying players in the NFL, behind only Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The survey was conducted by The Action Network of 3,000 football fans to determine the Most Annoying Player in the National Football League. The research was commissioned by the Action Network and carried out online by Research Without Barriers (RWB). The survey was conducted between July 31-Aug.5, 2024, and the sample comprised 3,013 NFL fans around the United States.
Out of the 3,000 people surveyed, 10 percent selected Beckham as most annoying. Kelce garnered 17 percent, while Rodgers topped the list with 27 percent of those surveyed.
For some reason, it was folks describing themselves as Arizona Cardinals fan who had Beckham on their list the most, at 19 percent. The Cardinals were followed by the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens, who both came in at 18 percent. Washington fans were at the bottom registering at only 3 percent.
Dolphins fans had Rodgers and Kelce as their two most annoying players, but not surprisingly it wasn't Beckham who was third on their list. Instead, it was Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
BECKHAM'S DOLPHINS DEBUT STILL ON HOLD
Beckham was signed by the Dophins to a one-year contract in the offseason. He did not participate in minicamp or training camp due to an undisclosed injury and was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list when the team made their moves to get down to the 53-player roster limit Aug. 27.
He is eligible to return to practice after Week 4, though it's uncertain whether he'll be ready to go by then.
According to those surveyed, Beckham made the list because of his alleged off-field behavior.
Rodgers, who formerly played for the Green Bay Packers, was found to be most annoying by teams in the Packers division. Of the Chicago Bears fans surveyed, 43 percent found Rodgers most annoying. They were followed by the Minnesota Vikings who rang up 40 percent of those surveyed.