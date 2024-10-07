Dolphins Safety Health Status Heading Into Bye
The Miami Dolphins have almost two weeks before they take the field against the Indianapolis Colts. The bye week came at the right time for several players who need the time to heal minor injuries.
That's particularly significant for the Dolphins when it comes to the safety position, where their two starters are dealing with injuries.
Jordan Poyer missed the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday due to a shin injury he sustained against the Tennessee Titans last Monday night.
"I feel good about where Poyer was at today, and I feel good about the time that we have until our next game," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "We are just positive on where Poyer is at. And we are not going to worry about timelines because I definitely don't have a timeline this week."
Marcus Maye replaced Poyer against the Patriots and led the team with nine tackles.
HOLLAND'S STATUS MORE CLOUDY?
Jevon Holland is considered week-to-week, according to McDaniel. Holland left the game with a broken bone in his left hand he sustained Sunday, according to The Miami Herald.
Holland was replaced in the game by Elijah Campbell, who spelled Holland when he missed time last season with knee injuries. Holland would seem more in jeopardy of missing the game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 20, but McDaniel said it was too early to have a clear picture.
"We will see how it progresses, a little ahead of schedule to kind of determine that," McDaniel said. "But it feels like its a week-to-week thing. We'll see what it looks like."
McDaniel addressed the possibility of Holland being able to play with a cast.
"Oh, I think it all depends on the player, and what value ... if it's just a ball production player, then I'm probably not playing somebody," McDaniel said. "If you offer much more than that, which is definitely what Javon offers, there's value in playing with a cast, even if you're only a PBU player at the point of attack.
"He's so instrumental in the various ways that we utilize him that I think if that would come to juncture, I would support that, if he would support it. Because it's all about guys' feeling like they can do their jobs at a high level, and so each each player is independent, but open to that with a player of his skill set."
Another factor for Holland that can't be overlooked is the fact he's in his contract year and he won't want to miss any more time than necessary in the hopes of landing a big contract, whether an extension with the Dolphins or a free agent deal with another team next offseason.