How Long Before a Holland Extension?
The Miami Dolphins took care of their Big Three in the past two months, but there's another front-line player with a contract situation that probably needs to be addressed.
That would be safety Jevon Holland, who is heading into the final year of the rookie contract he signed as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Holland has been a solid starter for the Dolphins, and the feeling remains there's something else in his game, that the Pro Bowl is almost an inevitability for him.
Holland has made no secret that he'd like an extension (no surprise there), though he said earlier he understood his situation might not have been the team's top priority.
Now that the Dolphins have signed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to extensions and restructured the contract of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to give him guarantees to ensure he'll be around for the next three seasons, Holland clearly is next on General Manager Chris Grier's to-do list.
Head coach Mike McDaniel was asked before practice Monday about any progress regarding an extension for Holland, who currently is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring.
"I love Jevon," McDaniel said. "Jevon's been working on his game like he always does. He's having a really good camp and really taking to the scheme. That's where my expertise lies. Fortunately for me, I chose coaching as a career path. I did not jump alongside Chris Grier in the front office portion of football for a reason. I'll let him go through that process. He's an invaluable member to the Dolphins and I'm excited to see him progress today. And then beyond that, in terms of timetables and conversations, man, that dude is working all the time and I know it's on his plate. Where that is, I try to focus my attention on the stuff that he's he's depending on me to focus ."