All Dolphins

How Long Before a Holland Extension?

Miami Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland is next in line for a new contract

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland juggles with footballs during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland juggles with footballs during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins took care of their Big Three in the past two months, but there's another front-line player with a contract situation that probably needs to be addressed.

That would be safety Jevon Holland, who is heading into the final year of the rookie contract he signed as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Holland has been a solid starter for the Dolphins, and the feeling remains there's something else in his game, that the Pro Bowl is almost an inevitability for him.

Holland has made no secret that he'd like an extension (no surprise there), though he said earlier he understood his situation might not have been the team's top priority.

Now that the Dolphins have signed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to extensions and restructured the contract of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to give him guarantees to ensure he'll be around for the next three seasons, Holland clearly is next on General Manager Chris Grier's to-do list.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was asked before practice Monday about any progress regarding an extension for Holland, who currently is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring.

"I love Jevon," McDaniel said. "Jevon's been working on his game like he always does. He's having a really good camp and really taking to the scheme. That's where my expertise lies. Fortunately for me, I chose coaching as a career path. I did not jump alongside Chris Grier in the front office portion of football for a reason. I'll let him go through that process. He's an invaluable member to the Dolphins and I'm excited to see him progress today. And then beyond that, in terms of timetables and conversations, man, that dude is working all the time and I know it's on his plate. Where that is, I try to focus my attention on the stuff that he's he's depending on me to focus ."

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News