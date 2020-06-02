AllDolphins
New Dolphins Safety Gets Involved in Protests

Alain Poupart

Kavon Frazier, who joined the Dolphins as a free agent in late April, was in San Francisco on Monday night taking part in a peaceful protest in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing.

"Proud of Frisco," Frazier tweeted. "Thousands of ppl came out today to protest. Safe, non-violent, and purposeful. They probably won’t show that in the media but I was proud to be apart of it. Let’s keep working towards change."

Frazier, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, also used Twitter to recount an incident in which he was involved that dealt with race relations.

"Let me tell y’all a quick story for those that don’t understand what’s going on right now," Frazier wrote. "Years ago, when I was about 10 years old my mom and I decided to go to Meijer (a local grocery story for those who don’t know). Before we went inside my mom saw a old friend and she started to talk about how great God is.

"A few minutes later 3-4 cops pulled up on us and grabbed me and pushed me face forward into the brick wall. They said i fit the description of a guy who had a gun. As a 10 year old, and not having went through anything like this before, I was very afraid. While I was scared to go to jail, my mom was scared for my life, because she knew how black people are treated. All I can remember is my mom confused, yelling from the top of her lungs telling me don’t move, don’t talk,and do exactly what they say.

"As I look back I realize that I could have been a victim of police brutality that day. I was one wrong move from being one of these hashtags. This isn’t new, this have been going on for a very long time and it’s time for a change."

A day earlier, quarterback Josh Rosen took to Twitter and posted a quote from Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Certain conditions continue to exist in our society, which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots," King said. "But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the poor black community has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, quality, and humanity. 

"And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention."

