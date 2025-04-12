Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Achane, Flacco, Tyreek, and More
Part 2 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Dillon Medina:
If the Dolphins trade Tyreek, do you see them picking up a FA like Amari Cooper or someone in the draft?
Hey Dillon, hmm, I like the thinking there. Cooper did play at Miami Northwestern High, so maybe he’d be interested in a homecoming. And he’s still a fabulous route runner, even though he’s not as fast as he used to be. The question there, of course, would be making the financial considerations work. If the Dolphins do trade Hill before the draft, then drafting absolutely should becoming a consideration.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, I know the Dolphins try to follow their Big Board, but in your estimation what could possibly be the pick at 13, a DT, an OG or a Safety?
Hey Jorge, you left out what I think it’s right up there as biggest need with DT, and that’s cornerback. I have a hard time thinking it’s not going to be one of those two positions at number 13.
From Jayco:
Apathy and distrust has set in for a majority of this fan base. Why should we remain optimistic for a winning season despite the perceived doom and gloom?
That’s what being a fan is all about. I don’t think many folks expected playoff seasons in 2008 and 2016 and look how those ended up. I get the feeling of doom and gloom, but it’s not like the Dolphins are the 1976 Buccaneers (look it up). May I suggest cautious optimism?
From Jorge:
How fast can we trade Tyreek Hill? I’ll hang up and listen.
Hey Jorge, the Dolphins maybe could be able to trade him really, really fast … if they were willing to give him away from peanuts. But the idea is try to maximize the return if they indeed plan to trade him and the best way to do that is to not rush anything and hope a market forms for his services and you have teams bidding against each other. A reflex move usually gets you little in return.
From Ed Helinski:
What’s your local psychic, tarot card reader or your Ouija board say about how the Dolphins approach this draft?
Hey Ed, love the Ouija board reference! Strong! My best guess is CB in Round 1, IDL in Round 2, OL in Round 3. I could be wrong (been wrong before, will be wrong again).
From Fred:
Why won’t Achane be the starting RB this season?
Hey Fred, my question back to you is, why wouldn’t Achane be the starting RB? I don’t see any reason to think he won’t be, short of the Dolphins drafting Ashton Jeanty. Now, could he have a reduced role with more carries going to Jaylen Wright and Alexander Mattison? Absolutely. But Achane still will be a big part of the offense.
From Mike:
Hello Alain, should I be feeling as disappointed as I do after hearing Joe Flacco signed a 1-year, $4 million deal? I feel like the Dolphins would be in better hands with Flacco if Tua goes down. He's cheaper as well.
Hey Mike, yeah, we discussed that on the All Dolphins Podcast on Friday, and Chris Perkins and I both agreed that seems like it would have been a better move. The hope is that Mike McDaniel was right in thinking he could get Zach Wilson to play at or close to his potential because he’s clearly more physically gifted than Flacco at this time, though Flacco clearly was the safer play here.
From Chris Bustin:
Hey, Alain. If you could replace only one of these three people to improve the team for the future, who would it be and why: GM Chris Grier, HC Mike McDaniel, or QB Tua Tagovailoa? Thanks!
Hey Chris, I don’t usually do this, but I’m going to steer clear of picking one here. What I would tell you is they’re a package deal and it’s hard to envision Tua going anywhere before the 2027 offseason considering he’s got $54 million guaranteed in 2026.
From Jake McVay:
Hi Alain, with the needs the Dolphins have and uncertainty regarding Hill, is this officially a rebuild?
Hey Jake, the remaining moves this offseason and before the start of the regular season will provide the final answer, but I would say it’s not at the moment given the roster still includes big-ticket players like Tua, Tyreek and Jalen Ramsey. Things can change quickly, but I don’t think the Dolphins are thinking rebuild right now as much as perhaps a more conservative fiscal approach.
From Lu_FromDade:
The history of draft picks selected #13 overall & what kind of production can the Fins expect to get.
Hey Lu, here are the last 10 players picked 13th overall: TE Brock Browers, DE Lukas Van Ness, DT Jordan Davis, T Rashawn Slater, T Tristan Wirfs, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Da’Ron Payne, LB Haason Reddick, T Laremy Tunsil and T Andrus Peat. You will notice the two Dolphins picks there, two guys who were draft hits. And the player selected 13th in 2014 was Aaron Donald. The list also includes Tony Gonzalez and Kellen Winslow. But, yeah, a lot of good players were picked 13th overall. There also have been bad misses, like Michael Floyd, Nick Fairley and Kamerion Wimbley, but overall this has been a good spot.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
What is your expectations for Chubb and and Phillips this season, both returning from severe knee injuries?
Hey Dana, how about cautious optimism for both. Actually, I think seven or eight sacks from both is a realistic expectation, though that might be wishful thinking before we see what they look like in a game.