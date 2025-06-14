Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: How Good Can the O-Line Become?
Part 1 of a post-minicamp weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Mark Lever:
Why hasn’t Ramsey been traded? Is it more about contract details or that he doesn’t want to go to a team that isn’t a contender?
Hey Mark, everything has been very hush-hush regarding Ramsey, though the fact Mike McDaniel says he was excused from mandatory minicamp tells us something is in the works. There are a few factors at play here, including maybe Ramsey’s reluctance to join a non-contender, but the biggest issues are related to his compensation and other teams’ likely insistence the Dolphins pick up some of it if they want a decent draft pick in return. That makes this deal complicated.
From Matthew:
Alain, love your work, especially on the Dolphins Collective. As a non-American, my first entry point to U.S. sports was the NHL. Why does the NFL not have a contract system like the NHL? NHL players sign a deal and that's the deal whether they're traded or not.
Hey Matthew, yeah, the NHL salary cap is much simpler, but also much more restrictive because the NHL doesn’t provide the same ways around the cap such as prorated signing bonus.
From Ed Helinski:
In honor of Father’s Day, which person in the Dolphins organization best exemplifies fatherhood?
Hey Ed, that’s an excellent question and it would have been easier to answer last year with Calais Campbell and Terron Armstead on the roster. With both now gone, I just don’t know if I see anybody on the roster that strike me as father figures and it’s impossible to know from where we sit who really embodies that role.
From Damian from Pittsburgh:
Morning Mr. Poupart. Thanks for all the ongoing updates, very much appreciated. I did have a thought/question for the mailbag: Haven't been hearing too much, relatively speaking, about the LB unit. Everyone is rightfully concerned about the secondary, and the DL is more or less gonna hinge on Phillips/Chubb's ability to come back into form. But what about the LBs? Is the team more or less set with what they've got? And, if so, what's your level of comfort moving forward?
Hey Damian, yeah, I think the Dolphins are very set at linebacker with Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., K.J. Britt and Channing Tindall. Brooks had a very good first season for Miami in 2024 and there’s reason to hope for even more this year. I think it’s a much deeper group than last year and there’s really intriguing potential there if Brooks takes the next step.
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain. Great conversations with the Collective group is a must see. How do you feel about this culture change and will it make a difference later in the year? Also I don't believe when the games start that Tua will slide or throw the ball away thoughts? Thanks in advance.
Hey Colin, second question first, I’m with you, I’m skeptical about Tua being able to live up to his work, if for no other reason than he said the same thing after coming back last year and then lowering his shoulder while tackling a Rams linebacker who had picked him off — and then he put himself in harm’s way at Houston. I just think the competitive juices and Tua can’t help himself. It’s an ongoing concern. As for the culture change issue, I don’t think it’ll be the difference between making or not making the playoffs, but it certainly can’t hurt.
From Donnie Druin:
Does Miami miss Calais at all? It's nice to see him back in the desert.
Hey my friend, absolutely, unequivocally, the Dolphins would love to still have Calais Campbell, who’s just a winner in every sense of the word.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hey Alain, I'm not sure how the Dolphins are gonna try to sell hope in order to get butts in seats this season. They have a ton of holes and are depending on bargain basement shopping to fill them. 6-11 or 7-10 coming. Your thoughts?
Hey Jason, it’s every team’s job to sell hope at this time of year, and the Dolphins are no different. I get the reason for concern because this team does have a lot of question marks, but the offense still have the potential to be effective and the defense could be better than expected if Chubb and Phillips both come back to form. Bottom line: I get thinking it could be bad, but I certainly wouldn’t give up on the season at this time.
From Ohio Jon:
Most of the running back talk seems to center around Achane, Wright and Gordon. Do you hear much about Mattison or could he be fighting for scraps like Jeff Wilson?
Hey Jon, it’s too early to project the rotation, but I’ve believed from the time Gordon was drafted that there could be a battle for that third spot behind Achane and Wright. I wouldn’t discount Mattison just yet.
From Craig M:
I’m curious if you were ever a fan of this team? (I don’t believe you are today). Do you, or was there ever a time you felt the frustration the fans of this team feel? And what do you think it’s going to take to become the Florida Panthers as a franchise?
Hey Craig, I was a fan of the Dolphins when I first started watching the NFL back in the 1970s and that lasted through the end of the decade. These days, I’m a journalist/podcaster/analyst, which doesn’t leave time or place to be a fan. As for becoming the Panthers, it’s kind of apples and oranges because it’s two different sports. Better drafting and absolutely nailing trades would be a good start, though.
Chris…Grier fan account:
Should the Dolphins coaching staff take note of the recent success with the Florida Panthers and encourage more fighting with the opponent even if sometimes the penalties don't offset and they have to take 15 yards?
Again, different sports, so it’s apples and oranges. No, taking unnecessary penalties just to be tough is not the answer.
From Jeff Kline:
It won’t happen, I know, especially based off of history but if the assumed starting five offensive linemen stay healthy and play together all year, where do you think they could rank compared to other lines in the league?
Hey Jeff, tough question because you’re asking me to predict how good Jonah Savaiinaea will be in his rookie year and Patrick Paul is his first full-time season as a starter. I don’t even think scouts know for sure. So I don’t know how to answer that, middle of the pack maybe?
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hey Alain, so Alexander is out there but injury-prone. Same can be said of Asante Samuel Jr. and by all accounts Rasul Douglas looks washed. My question is what will the Fins do to address the secondary? Trade for a CB from another team? But who is out there?
Hey OGJ, maybe the Dolphins sign Mike Hilton to handle the slot corner spot and have Kader Kohou played outside, maybe they make a trade for somebody like Greg Newsome II in Cleveland (doubtful) or maybe they just stick with what they have and count on one of more of their young players to really break out.