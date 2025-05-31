Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Jonnu, Jalen, Julian, and More
From Tony Figueroa:
What is the plan without Jonnu Smith? Trade for a veteran? Is Mark Andrews really available?
Hey Tony, since Jonnu is a popular topic these days, let me just start by saying that just because the Dolphins have had trade discussions doesn’t mean he’s going to be trade. It’s not a situation like the one involving Jalen Ramsey. Jonnu Smith just wants to get paid. Having said that, I don’t know that Mark Andrews makes a lot of sense considering he’s got a $7 million salary in 2025 and the Dolphins should just give Smith that amount instead (assuming that would be enough to make it work for him). He’s also in the final year of his contract. Dallas Goedert would be a better option, but again cost would be a factor. Maybe the Dolphins would consider making a move for former Raiders second-round pick Michael Mayer, who Las Vegas reportedly was willing to move earlier in the offseason.
From Stephen DeFilippis:
Why aren't the Dolphins trying to win in 2025?
Hey Stephen, here’s what I’ll see about this question/viewpoint: If we’re going to take the Dolphins to ask (and I have) for spending too much unnecessarily last year, then why are we bashing them for drawing a line this year and not simply giving whatever money to whoever wants it? It can’t be both. I’m all for the idea of Jonnu deserving a raise, but how much of a raise? What he wants? With Ramsey, it’s a different situation. But, yes, the Dolphins are trying to win, though at the same time remaining responsible.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi Alain, I know some people are speaking on how the Dolphins got younger, which they did, but I see it as they lost a lot of talent and replaced it with less talent (Grant for Calais, Paul for Terron, Borom for Lamm, etc.). What side do you lean toward?
Hey Jason, in the short term, yes, the Dolphins talent level downgraded with the losses you mentioned, but it was inevitable that Terron, Calais (and Lamm to a lesser degree) would need to be replaced eventually and that’s how franchises can thrive, if players like Paul and Grant can develop into equal or better players than those proven veterans. So maybe taking a step back initially to take two steps forward eventually.
From NY – Fins Up:
Does your gut tell you that the Dolphins already have a trade in place for Jalen Ramsey and will announce it on Sunday, 6/1? Or could this linger on for a little more time as after 6/1 they have their cap savings (by splitting the dead cap between 2 years)?
Howdy, two factors at play here: 1) In 2025, if a trade had happened, it’s almost certain it already would have been leaked with the addendum “will become official June 1,” which is what we saw with the Bryce Huff trade from PHI to SF. 2) There’s a complicating factor to any Ramsey deal here and that’s who will be playing his $21 million salary for 2025 because it will affect the compensation the Dolphins can get. And bet there’ll be a lot of negotiating there because Miami wants to get the best possible return while paying as little (if anything at all of his salary) whereas other teams want to give up as little as possible and have the Dolphins pick up as much as possible of Ramsey’s salary. Throw in the mix the idea that the Dolphins probably want this situation done and over with sooner rather than later, and it creates all sorts of possibilities in terms of timing. My best guess is something happens in June, but very unlikely right at the start of June.
From Ed Helinski:
What’s going to be the Dolphins regular season record with Tua the entire way? And without?
Hey Ed, too many factors for me to even suggest a reasonable prediction, and one of those factors is exactly what the Dolphins can get from Zach Wilson if Tua does get injured. If every question mark gets a positive answer in 2025, the Dolphins can be something like 10-7; if too many questions get negative answers, maybe we’re looking at 6-11.
From Theothuge:
Hey Alain, greetings from Denmark. What are the differences, if any, between how an NFL team practices when the roster is 90 men and when the roster is 53 men? Appreciate the great work you and your team do on SI. Any interesting holiday plans this year?
First off, I will point out that the media no longer is allowed to watch practice beyond stretching and individual work once the roster is at 53 players, and at that point the work becomes a lot more game plan-specific for the upcoming opponent as opposed to training camp, which is about the playbook, timing, communication and evaluating the players. Thanks for the kind words. Doing something totally different this time and going to Japan. May have to visit your country one day, if it’s anything like Norway.
From KelelWareMuse:
Is this team built for a playoff run?
Very difficult to think that way right now because an awful lot of questions have to produce the right answers. But the Dolphins also are not among the group of teams that shouldn’t think about being able to make a playoff run. Let’s just say an awful lot would have to go right (above and beyond normal expectations).
From Brandon Quinn:
Admittedly I thought Drew represented Ramsey too - but still, Ogbah a while back, Tyreek, Campbell leaving. Smith now. Possible that Rosenhaus to Phins well is drying up? The Sieler contract may get contentious next year too…
Hey Brandon, Drew works and is looking out for his clients and has had a large number of Dolphins players. He’s doing his job, just like the Dolphins are doing theirs is not giving everybody everything they want because that’s not a recipe for success. I don’t sense any issue in the relationship between team and agent, just individual situations.
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, I'm perplexed! I bet you wish you could ask Grier about his thought process with Smith and the TE room. We know they like Julian Hill, but that's a different type of TE. We didn't, very unfortunately, draft Gadsen II, and I am not sure who else is out there. Is this a sell high situation due to a shift in offensive strategy? Perhaps more camp position battles will shed some light? Do they have an eye on a replacement via trade(s) given all of the things going on in Grier's office? I am just perplexed. Thank you as always for everything you do for us!
Hey Jeff, first off thanks. Don’t overthink this. This is about Smith (through agent Drew Rosenhaus) wanting a significant pay raise/new contract after totally outperforming what was a very modest contract he signed last offseason. And just like teams have the right to end a contract early if the player doesn’t perform, the player has the right to want more if he produces, understanding that the team doesn’t have to address an existing contract if it doesn’t want to. If the Dolphins didn’t want Smith around, they would have traded him earlier in the offseason. But they’re also not going to give Smith exactly what he’s looking for. In the final analysis, it’s entirely possible, if not likely, that Smith will remain a member of the Dolphins in 2025.
From Jayco:
I see where Chubb and Hill looked discernibly leaner. Did you detect a more serious and grown-up tone from the head coach at his first OTA presser?
Hey Jayco, didn’t see a major difference in Chubb, but Hill looked much leaner in the upper body, as if he’s gone from being a wrestler to a track guy. As for Mike McDaniel, no, I did no detect anything different in his pre-OTA media session. It was the same old MMcD to me.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain if we let Jonnu Smith go who will replace him from the Dolphins roster; is it one player or is it a combination of players?
Hey Jorge, first off, again I wouldn’t assume he’s gone from the team because of the trade discussions report — it’s not like Jalen Ramsey, who almost certainly is gone. There’s no other tight end on the roster with his skill set because he’s far and away the best receiver in that group. He would be replaced internally through a combination of players, though a good share of his targets would wind up going to wide receivers, mainly Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
From Lloyd Heilbrunn:
After hearing about the possible Jonnu Smith trade, my only question, is how stupid are they? And if they don't care to put a good team on the field this coming season, why should I care?
Hey Lloyd, if I may be bold, you’re looking at this too simplistically, to be honest. This is not “the Dolphins want to get rid of Jonnu Smith, they’re stupid.” It’s a bit more complicated than that. This is about (as reported by the national media) Smith wanting a new contract after outperforming his team-friendly deal and the Dolphins (at least for now) not wanting to give him exactly what he’s asking for. This isn’t actually unprecedented. And then the next question I would ask: Are the Dolphins supposed to give Smith exactly what he wants? He’s a very good receiving tight end, but he’s a tad on the one-dimensional side, so how much is that worth? Again, we bashed (I know I did) the Dolphins for being too generous with their contracts last year and how it backfired on them, so we can’t blame them this year if they become more fiscally irresponsible, no?