Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: What's Led to the Offensive Lineman Improvement?

Part 2 of the Steelers game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Randy Millard:

How is Ifeatu Melifonwu doing? Never see him or hear his name during games.

Hey Randy, Melifonwu has become a regular part of the defensive backfield as the third safety when Minkah Fitzpatrick lines up in the nickel and averaged around 40 snaps during the four-game winning streak. Melifonwu also has made a couple of big plays, most notably his end zone interception in the big victory against the Buffalo Bills. So I’d say he’s been doing good work of late while working through some minor injuries.

From Mark Lever:

So what’s your vote? Would it be better to lose out or win out if you knew we weren’t making the playoffs?

Hey Mark, losing breeds losing, so I’m pretty much always going to side with winning out and then figuring out what changes need to be made. I do understand there are some fans who will be hoping for nothing but losses to encourage owner Stephen Ross to make wholesale changes, and I do get that sentiment. This is where I’d say be careful what you wish for.

From TheVikingSaint:

Does Ramsey shake hands with McDaniel before or after the game? I mean, Ramsey will not after the game if the Steelers lose, that's a given.

Hmm, me thinks there will be no handshake, period, based on what went down with Ramsey’s cryptic message (particularly the rotten orange) and McDaniel’s comments of the offseason whenever Ramsey was brought up.

From Taylor Simpson:

What is behind the turnaround of the two units that started the season as our worst units that are now pushing the team to victories (CB and OL)?

Hey Taylor, for the offensive line, it’s pretty simple and it’s simply a matter of five guys continuing to play together and establishing some chemistry and cohesiveness, a factor that never can be underestimated when you’re talking about the offensive line. Individual improvement obviously factors as well, but not as significantly as the opportunity to have the same starting offensive line for eight straight games and Austin Jackson sliding back in seamlessly. As for the cornerbacks, Rasul Douglas moving into the starting lineup and staying healthy has been big because he’s playing really, really well.

From Jason Kirkland:

Hi, Alain, how are ya bud? Over the last 4-6 weeks there's been discussions on whether Tua has always been this bad and some just never saw it, and some think (myself included) that while he was never elite, he's a shell of himself at his best. Where do you come down?

Hey Jason, I don’t think there’s any question that Tua simply doesn’t look like the same quarterback he was in 2022 and 2023, for whatever reasons. I’m also not sure he’s been as bad as some folks would have you believe, though it’s clearly been his most difficult season since his early days, if not ever.

From Baldylocks:

Will the Fins running game be successful and if so will McDaniel switch to pass only?

Unless there’s a typo, I detect some sarcasm here. But let’s not forget the Dolphins started throwing the ball after they already were up 21-0 (later 21-7) and maybe, just maybe, McDaniel decided to try to get the passing game going, knowing he always could return to the run game if he needed to because it seemed pretty obvious early on that 21 points probably was going to be enough to win the game. Could that be what was happening there? Hmm. Something to consider.

From RICHARD J. LEONARD:

Hi Alain. How about a post-Jets question? What was the celebration in the end zone after the 1st TD? The live feed switched cameras and we missed it. Thanks for all of your great work, as well as the guests you have on.

Hey Richard, looked like a game of Duck, Duck, Goose, though others have suggested it might have been more like friends sitting around a campfire. In any event, De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright made additional guestures after the group celebration and it earned them a fine from the NFL.

From Jake McVay:

Hey Alain, how are the Dolphins defending tight ends this year? Living in Pennsylvania, I have to see all the Steelers games. Most of their success on offense is screen game to RBs and throws to their TEs. Rodgers typically doesn't have much time to go through his progressions.

Hey Jake, going through the stats of every game, I’d say the Dolphins overall have done a good job against tight ends. The most receiving yards by an opposing tight end this season was 76 by rookie Tyler Warren in the opener at Indianapolis. Buffalo did get touchdowns from tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes in the Week 3 game, and Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews had two scores in the Thursday night game in Week 9. But, overall, nothing crazy.

