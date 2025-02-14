Dolphins Saying Goodbye to Mostert

All Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football past San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The first significant move of the Miami Dolphins offseason has arrived, and it's one that was expected all along.

The team will be releasing running back Raheem Mostert, his agent Brett Tessler, announced on Twitter on Friday.

Mostert set single-season franchise records for rushing touchdowns (18) and overall touchdowns (21) in 2023, but the 2024 season was a struggle from start to finish.

The move to release Mostert will save the Dolphins $2.9 million in cap space.

This figured to be the logical conclusion for Mostert's time in Miami after he became an afterthought on offense last season in part because of injuries, including a chest injury in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a couple of costly fumbles in the loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 and against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, and the emergence of 2023 third-round pick De'Von Achane as the focal point of the offense.

The Dolphins also drafted Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 draft after surrendering a 2025 third-round selection to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he figures to take on a bigger role next season.

With the Dolphins have to clear some $12 million of cap space before the start of the league year March 12, Mostert always figured to be a logical cap casualty.

He signed what was described as a one-year extension last offseason, but the contract was done to reward him for his 2023 performance and included a $2 million signing bonus but still made him a likely cap casualty for this offseason.

MOSTERT'S TIME IN MIAMI

Mostert joined the Dolphins for a second stint in 2022 when he signed as an unrestricted free agent after spending the previous five seasons with Mike McDaniel with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers were Mostert's fifth team in his first two NFL seasons, and his first NFL game was for the Dolphins in 2015 before he was released and joined the Baltimore Ravens.

In his return to Miami, Mostert rushed for 891 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 with a very good 4.9 per-carry average.

Then came his memorable 2023 performance when, in addition to the touchdown records, he topped the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in the NFL with 1,012, had another solid average of 4.8 yards per carry, and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

But he carried the ball only 85 times this past season, down from 209 in 2023, and his average crashed for 3.3 per carry.

Mostert, a native of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, will turn 33 in April.

He will now join on the open market former 49ers and Dolphins teammate Jeff Wilson Jr., who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 12.

