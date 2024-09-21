Dolphins-Seahawks Week 3 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 2-1on the season when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
CBS Sports
Analysis: This is a tough first start for Skylar Thompson in place of Tua Tagovailoa. Seattle is as tough as it gets for a road venue and the Seahawks are playing well. The Seattle offense has looked good in two games, which will continue here. Look for a big game from Geno Smith. Seahawks go to 3-0.
Prediction: Seahawks 31, Dolphins 16
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
Gilbert Manzano: Seahawks
Conor Orr: Seahawks
John Pluym: Seahawks
Matt Verderame: Seahawks
USA Today Sports
Tyler Dragon: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 16
Jordan Mendoza: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 16
Richard Morin: Dolphins 20, Seahawks 18
Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 19, Dolphins 7
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins will work to be game-ready on the road, likely without Tua Tagovailoa. They can get plenty done offensively with De'Von Achane and the running game helping the wide receivers see more favorable coverage. The Seahawks have been doing a lot well offensively, and they should also use the run and intermediate passing game effectively, improving to 3-0.
Prediction: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 20
Pro Football Network
Adam Beasley: Seahawks
Jay Morrison: Seahawks
Dakota Randall: Seahawks
Dallas Robinson: Seahawks
Kyle Soppe: Seahawks
ESPN
Stephanie Bell: Seahawks
Matt Bowen: Seahawks
Mike Clay: Seahawks
Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks
Dan Graziano: Seahawks
Kalyn Kahler: Seahawks
Kimberly Martin: Seahawks
Eric Moody: Seahawks
Jason Reid: Seahawks
Linsey Thiry: Seahawks
Seth Wickersham: Seahawks
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Seahawks 20, Dolphins 13
Chris Simms: Seahawks 24, Bills 21
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Seahawks 25, Dolphins 20
Tom Blair: Seahawks 28, Dolphins 24
Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 21
Gennaro Filice: Seahawks 23, Dolphins 17
Dan Parr: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 17
The 33rd Team
Analysis: There were some rumblings earlier in the week that Tua Tagovailoa might try to play in this game after suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Bills. But the Miami Dolphins took that decision out of his hands after placing him on the injured reserve list on Tuesday. That means that Skylar Thompson will start, and he’ll have 10 days to prepare for this game. Surely, Mike McDaniel will do everything in his power to get the offense moving, and he’ll be creative in the plays that he calls. However, it’s hard to see the Dolphins generating enough offense to keep up with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Take the Seahawks to win, but don’t be surprised if Miami puts up a good fight here in Week 3.
Prediction: Seahawks 26, Dolphins 20
The Athletic
Analysis: The Seahawks were my favorite team on ourseason win totals bets, they’re 2-0 and should be 3-0 on Monday. That doesn’t mean there is any value here, and I am actually picking theDolphinsto cover the number, and it’s not because I have any faith in backup QBSkylar Thompson(he produced a -0.27 EPA per dropback rate and 62.2 passer rating when he came in for Tua Tagovailoa in 2022). But the Dolphins will be locked in and still have game-breakersTyreek Hill,Jaylen WaddleandDe’Von Achane, one of those special running backs similar to Robinson. And the Seahawks have allowed 284 yards rushing this season. It’s also a prime letdown spot for the Seahawks, coming off an overtime win back east in New England and likely still without stud RB Kenneth Walker III.
Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins plus 6.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: This is a very big game for the Dolphins, beyond the obvious of avoiding below .500 — that's never happened under head coach Mike McDaniel — because the next four games could set the Dolphins for a successful season or derail it. The reflex move would seem to be to go with the Seahawks in this spot because the Dolphins will be playing with a backup quarterback, but we've said all along that the Dolphins' offensive success wasn't merely about the starting QB — certainly not to the extent of the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes or the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen. Seattle has the appearance of a solid team, but we're not necessarily buying the notion of them being a powerhouse just yet. So it says here that Thompson will perform a lot better than some skeptics anticipate and the defense steps up to make the key plays.