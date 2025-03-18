Dolphins Seven-Round Mock Draft 1.0
The 2025 NFL draft is a little more than a month away, and the Miami Dolphins are slated to have 10 picks to help improve a roster with plenty of holes.
The Dolphins have been active in free agency but haven’t invested in many high-impact players. James Daniels (guard), Ifeatu Melifonwu (safety) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (third receiver) project as the team’s most significant contributors.
That leaves starting spots open at cornerback, interior defensive line, safety and guard. The Dolphins should also make several depth and long-term additions this offseason.
Using PFF’s mock draft simulator and our own scouting reports, we decided to look at what a full Dolphins draft class might look like.
2025 Miami Dolphins 7-Round Mock Draft
Round 1, Pick 13
Selection: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson fills two needs for the Dolphins. First, he can play opposite Jalen Ramsey on the outside this coming season, filling one of the team’s biggest immediate needs.
Second, he can be the Dolphins’ CB1 of the future. Ramsey isn’t getting younger, and none of the Dolphins’ depth pieces project as long-term NFL starters besides Kader Kohou, who is a CB2 at best.
Nagging injuries mired Johnson’s last season at Michigan, and have continued this offseason, but he was considered one of the best prospects in the class coming into the season, and he lived up to that when he did play.
Johnson has man and zone coverage versatility and is one of the best ball hawks in the draft. His talent is well worth a top-10 pick, but many mock drafts have Johnson sliding, which would be a huge win for the Dolphins.
Round 2, Pick 48
Selection: Alfred Collins, IDL, Texas
Miami’s defensive line room is pretty barren. The team hasn’t made any moves to improve the group during free agency, while former contributors like Benito Jones and Calais Campbell are still on the market.
Even if the Dolphins bring in one or two interior defenders before the draft, selecting someone like Alfred Collins makes sense. Collins is a massive presence in the middle who thrives against the run.
He’s got some of the best technique and fundamentals in the class, and he looked dominant against SEC competition this past season. Pairing him with Zach Sieler would give the Dolphins a sturdy interior duo for at least a few years.
Collins’ ceiling is a bit limited due to his middling athletic profile. He’s not someone who will win rushing the passer too often, but Sieler is already a potent pass-rush threat.
Round 3, Pick 98
Selection: Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU
Miami’s biggest investment of free agency came at guard, with the team signing Daniels to a three-year, $24 million contract. However, the Dolphins’ other starting guard spot remains open.
The Dolphins also signed Larry Borom and re-signed Liam Eichenberg, but both players are better suited as backups.
Miles Frazier quietly had an excellent 2024 season with the Tigers. He’s a powerful mauler who has good strength and leg drive to create holes up front. In pass protection, he shows a good anchor and solid movement skills.
Frazier is rough around the edges, but he’s got scheme and positional versatility — he played one game at tackle and looked great there at the Senior Bowl.
Between Frazier and Borom, the Dolphins should easily be able to keep their five best linemen on the field at all times.
Round 4, Pick 116
Selection: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
Gunnar Helm has tumbled down boards since he rolled his ankle at the NFL combine before running a disappointing 4.84 40-yard dash. Helm is expected to run at Texas’ Pro Day, so his stock could rise again before April.
For now, the Dolphins can take advantage of getting a potential long-term starter at a position of need. While Jonnu Smith had a great 2024 season, he operates more like a receiver than a true tight end.
The Dolphins’ in-line options are Julian Hill and the newly signed Pharaoh Brown. Both players are solid depth pieces, but neither provides Helm’s upside.
Helm has the size and baseline blocking ability to be a productive in-line tight end. He needs to improve his blocking technique, but he got better through the 2024 season while being one of Texas’ top passing game targets.
He would give the Dolphins a physical threat at all three levels of the field and make the offense much less predictable.
Round 4 Pick, 135
Selection: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
At this point in the draft, most picks are centered around taking big swings on players with good natural traits or looking at special teams potential.
Chase Lundt falls into the former category. The Dolphins have young tackles in Austin Jackson and Patrick Paul, but they’re far from surefire long-term starters. Paul made just three starts last season, and Jackson has an extensive injury history.
Lundt is a perfect scheme fit for the Dolphins’ system. He’s got the size and movement skills to be an effective outside zone blocker, and with some improvement to his pass protection, could be a reliable long-term starter.
Round 5, Pick 150
Selection: Kobe King, LB, Penn State
The Dolphins’ linebacker room is largely set. Jordyn Brooks looks like a budding star, and Tyrel Dodson was re-signed after a solid run in 2024. The team also added K.J. Britt as some insurance.
That said, Kobe King projects well to special teams and could beat out Britt for a roster spot in camp. King is a physical presence and an incredibly reliable tackler.
He struggles in coverage and doesn’t profile as a high-impact player, but he’s the type of player whose game should translate well to punt and kick coverage. Plus, King would at least be a solid run defender if forced into action.
Round 5, Pick 155
Selection: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
Backup quarterback is one of the most critical positions on the Dolphins’ roster because of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history.
The team signed Zach Wilson as Tagovailoa’s backup, but Wilson hasn’t put together more than a few good drives of tape in his four-year career. Because of that and because Wilson was signed to a one-year contract, the Dolphins would be wise to invest a late pick in a rookie.
Kyle McCord revitalized his career at Syracuse this past season after transferring from Ohio State. He’s a smart player with toughness and quick-game accuracy.
He’s limited by his poor arm talent and athletic ability, but McCord’s overall profile does look similar to many of the NFL’s long-tenured backups.
Round 7, Pick 224
Selection: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
The board didn’t line up well for a potential starting safety in this mock draft, so the Dolphins will have to settle for someone like Malachi Moore in the seventh round.
Moore profiles as a solid all-around player without many standout traits. He has good coverage instincts and is a solid tackler but lacks the athletic upside to be penciled in as a starter. He would likely compete with Patrick McMorris for a roster spot.
Round 7, Pick 231
Selection: Cam’Ron Jackson, IDL, Florida
As mentioned above, the Dolphins need several pieces on the interior of the defensive line. Like Collins, Jackson is a strong run-stopper in the middle of the defense.
He has the length and strength to stack and shed NFL-caliber players, but he was wildly inconsistent with the Gators last season. For Miami, Jackson could be a worthwhile practice squad player or a valuable depth piece.
Round 7, Pick 253
Selection: Joshua Gray, IOL, Oregon State
If the Dolphins are truly committed to investing in the offensive line, then taking a flier on a player like Gray makes a lot of sense.
Gray started at Oregon State for four seasons (was a major contributor in a fifth) and has experience playing guard and tackle. He’s likely a guard at the NFL level, but his flexibility should provide some extra value.
The Beavers ran a lot of outside zone concepts in recent seasons, and Gray did an excellent job executing those. He’d likely land on the practice squad, but given his scheme fit, he’s a worthwhile player to develop.