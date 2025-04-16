Dolphins Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0
The 2025 NFL draft is next week, and the Miami Dolphins still have all 10 of their draft picks to use across the three-day event.
However, the team also still has a plethora of needs, including offensive guard, safety, cornerback, and interior defensive line. Filling all of those needs with solid starters is basically impossible, but it’s the task ahead of the Dolphins.
With that in mind, we decided to use PFF’s mock draft simulator and our own scouting reports to look at what a full Dolphins draft class might look like.
2025 Miami Dolphins 7-Round Mock Draft 3.0
Round 1, Pick 13
Selection: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
We made this pick before the news of the Dolphins and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey “mutually” agreeing to seek a trade, but it makes even more sense now.
We’ve written about Barron’s fit with the Dolphins at length already. Miami needs a starting cornerback (two with a Ramsey trade), but it also needs one with some flexibility to play safety or in the slot — that’s Barron.
Barron had an excellent 2024 season, recording 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, 58 total tackles, and one sack. He primarily played on the outside in Texas’ defense for the first time and didn’t look out of place.
Pairing Barron with Kader Kohou, another defensive back with inside-outside versatility, would give the Dolphins a lot of coverage options. Barron’s projection to safety is also strong, allowing him to help fill multiple spots this coming season.
Besides that, Barron is an excellent zone cornerback, which is what the Dolphins want under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Barron should be on the board at pick 13, and he just makes too much sense to pass up.
Round 2, Pick 48
Selection: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
The Dolphins go back to the Texas Longhorns for their next selection, taking Alfred Collins. Miami’s interior defensive line group is just Zach Sieler and Benito Jones, so spending one of their top 50 picks at the position feels like a must.
Collins is one of the best fits in the entire draft for the Dolphins. He’s a massive, run-stuffing presence in the middle of the line with impressive length and technique. He would be an ideal painting for Sieler, giving the Dolphins reliability in a high-pressure season.
There are more talented defensive tackles than Collins in this class, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. However, none of those other defense tackles profile as instant, high-level contributors.
Round 3, Pick 98
Selection: Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU
The Dolphins’ offensive line is always a controversial topic among fans and analysts, but pretty much everyone agrees that the Dolphins need to upgrade one of their guard spots.
Frazier has the strength to hold up against power and enough movement skills to execute Miami’s outside zone-heavy scheme. Frazier was a three-year contributor for the Tigers, starting the last two seasons at right guard.
He does have experience at left guard and left tackle, which should appeal to the Dolphins even more since they’ve struggled with offensive line injuries in recent seasons.
Fraizer isn’t the most high-impact player, but he should provide solid enough play to improve what the Dolphins had last season.
Round 4, Pick 116
Selection: Jonas Sanker, SAF, Virginia
The Dolphins will have to make some hard choices about which positions of need they think are the most important. Because the team signed two safeties in free agency — Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu — it would make sense to wait on adding another one.
Sanker isn’t a perfect replacement for Jevon Holland, but the Virginia product is an incredibly solid all-around player. He’s a physical tackler and willing run defender who can also contribute on special teams.
In coverage, he’s better in short and intermediate zones but does have enough speed to be functional in deep portions of the field.
If the Dolphins are going to wait this long on drafting a safety, taking one like Sanker, who can provide solid play in several spots, makes a lot of sense.
Round 4, Pick 135
Selection: Rylie Mills, IDL, Notre Dame
The Dolphins have to double down on the interior defensive line in this draft. It’s too good of a class, and their depth chart is way too empty.
Rylie Mills is flying a bit under the radar because he was injured for Notre Dame at the end of the season, but he would be an excellent addition alongside someone like Alfred Collins.
Mills is a disruptive, powerful pass rusher who likes to win with quickness, hand counters, and converting speed to power. He’s not so much a run defender, but the Dolphins would have Collins and Sieler anchoring the line in most scenarios.
Mills would be a valuable rotational player with the upside of becoming a more consistent contributor over time.
Round 5, Pick 150
Selection: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
We’ve selected Lundt in these mock drafts before because he’s a strong fit for the Dolphins’ outside zone scheme, and we’re sticking with that thought process here.
He’s got the movement skills and size of an NFL tackle but hasn’t quite put those tools together, especially in pass protection. Still, Lundt would be a hedge against Patrick Paul not working out or Austin Jackson getting hurt again.
Getting a player with Lundt’s tools in the fifth round feels like a steal, especially considering Miami’s offense is the one he’s most likely to reach his ceiling in.
Round 5, Pick 155
Selection: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
Miami’s tight end need isn’t dire, but Hawes is a player who can contribute in a meaningful way immediately. The Georgia Tech product is arguably the best blocking tight end in the draft.
The Dolphins have Pharaoh Brown and Julian Hill competing for a similar role already, but Hawes might be better than both. Perimeter blocking was one of the Dolphins’ biggest problems last season, so investing another Day 3 pick in that makes sense.
Hawes wouldn’t provide much in the passing game, but the team already has Jonnu Smith dominating the targets at tight end.
Round 7, Pick 224
Selection: Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota
Players drafted in the last round typically fall into two categories. They are either high-upside dart throws or special teams contributors. Joyner is the former, as he had some impressive pass-rush flashes for the Golden Gophers last season.
Joyner has NFL size and athletic ability, but he really struggled to develop his hand usage and run-game prowess in college. The Dolphins could use some edge depth, and Joyner is at least a worthwhile flier.
Round 7, Pick 231
Selection: Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina
The Dolphins signed Alexander Mattison to be the team’s RB3 and “power” running back for this coming season. Miami definitely needed a different style of running back, but Mattison’s tape with the Raiders from last season was not good.
He looked much less explosive and savvy as a runner, so drafting someone like Sanders to compete with Mattison is smart.
Sanders is 6 feet, 217 pounds, and tested as an above-average athlete in every combine drill he participated in, including running a 4.46 40-yard dash. His vision and lack of consistency are why he’s usually on the board this late, but the Dolphins wouldn’t be asking him to take many carries — just short-yardage and red zone ones.
Round 7, Pick 253
Selection: Teddye Buchanan, LB, California
Buchanan falls into the special teams contributor category of late-round picks. He’s a lighter linebacker prospect with good speed, range, and coverage ability.
His tackling can be hit or miss, but profiles as the type of athlete who could help on kick coverage or in the return game. As a depth linebacker, Buchanan at least gives his perspective team some interesting coverage options.
That said, he shouldn’t be viewed as a player the Dolphins can count on making an impact in the future.