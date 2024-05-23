Dolphins Show Support for Panthers in Hilarious Video
The Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League have found themselves in the Eastern Conference Final for the second consecutive year, and the Miami Dolphins are showing their support.
On Wednesday, as the Panthers readied to face off against the New York Rangers in Game 1, the Dolphins sent out some encouragement for their hometown team via video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Highlights
Each player wished the Panthers luck — while shooting a ball at a mini-net. The stick was left-handed, so the players who were right-handed had to make do.
Tua Tagovailoa may have lost weight this offseason to help his mobility, but it likely didn't help his wrist shot. Tagovailoa can handle fitting a ball into a tight window at a short distance. He nearly failed the task of putting the ball into a small net at a short distance.
"I almost missed it! Go Panthers baby!" Tagovailoa said on the video.
Raheem Mostert, a noted Panthers fan, was affected by shooting with a left-handed stick. He made it work, however, unlike Mike White. Mostert had arguably the best wrist shot of any of the Dolphins players —Yeah he managed to get his shot off the ground. While shooting opposite hand.
Jevon Holland briefly showed off his juggling skills — Sidney Crosby who? — but his shot needs work. Holland missed the net several times, and Mostert playing goaltender had no effect.
Jody Fortson proved to be an efficient second-effort goal scorer. Lester Cotton could score an easy tap-in on an empty net.
Daviyon Nixon's goal looked more like a putt to clinch a Major.
"There it is," he said. "It's just that easy."
Alec Ingold might a better sniper than Alex Ovechkin, but he has a small sample size on his side. Cam Brown's backhand shot is not quite as good as Nikita Kucherov's.
Da'Shawn Hand's goal celly was solid enough. Isaiah Wynn was 0 for 3, so he'd fit in better with the Miami Marlins.
South Florida Solidarity
Numerous Miami Dolphins members have shown support for the Panthers. Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Ramsey and Mostert all beat the drum before a Panthers playoff game this spring.
Last season, head coach Mike McDaniel was there to hype up the crowd before a playoff game, and bang the drum. White had his moment with the drum during last season's playoff's as well, before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In 2022, Tagovailoa hit the drum for the Panthers.
And the legendary Dan Marino did the honors before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against Vegas Golden Knights last season, Dan Marino beat the drum for the Panthers.
The Panthers won Game 1 on Wednesday, blanking the Rangers 3-0. As Mostert tweeted, it was a "great" first game.
The Panthers will return to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on May 26, and it wouldn't be a surprise some Dolphins players were on hand, or even if one of them wound up banging the drum.