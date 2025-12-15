Breaking Down the Monday Pre-Game Moves

The Miami Dolphins made three different moves, including some affecting the 53-man roster, ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night.

The team signed linebacker Quinton Bell to the active roster off their practice squad, waiving fellow Andre Carter II to make room. Additionally, the Dolphins elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith for the Pittsburgh game, the second consecutive week he has gotten the call for game day.

Smith was active against the New York Jets last Sunday when he replaced veteran Kendall Lamm in the game-day lineup, and there could be a repeat of that situation against the Steelers, though the move also could have been made in case Larry Borom doesn't feel well enough to play after he was added to the injury report Monday morning because of illness.

Bell, who was a somewhat surprising cut when the Dolphins got down to the 53-man roster, had used up his three practice squad elevations this season and signing him to the active roster was the only way Miami could use him again. Logic suggests Bell will play special teams against the Steelers in place of fellow linebacker Caleb Johnson after the latter was placed on injured reserve last week because of a shoulder injury he sustained in the 34-10 victory against the New York Jets.

We raised the possibility of Bell being signed to the active roster over the weekend.

Carter was inactive for all three games he was with the Dolphins after they signed him from the Detroit Lions practice squad to fill the roster spot vacated by the trade of Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles. Clearly, the Dolphins didn't see enough in him to activate him, though it's possible he could be re-signed to the practice squad once he (expectedly) clears waivers.

Also Monday, the Dolphins downgraded offensive lineman Andrew Meyer to OUT after he had been listed as questionable following his first week of practice since the start of the regular season. This also was a move that was expected given Mike McDaniel's pre-practice comments Saturday.

STEELERS MOVES

The Steelers also were busy making moves Monday, and they also involved their active roster.

Pittsburgh signed veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their 53-man roster from the practice squad, releasing fellow wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams to make room.

The Steelers also elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll and defensive end DeMarvin Leal to the game-day roster for the game against the Dolphins. Driscoll, you may recall, signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March 2024 but failed to make the 53-man roster and eventually rejoined the Philadelphia Eagles.

Valdes-Scantling, an eight-year veteran, played four seasons with Steelers quarterback with the Green Bay Packers at the start of his NFL career before he won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022-23.

2025 DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1: K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson (1st)

Week 2: K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson (2nd)

Week 3: K Riley Patterson* (3rd), S Jordan Colbert* (1st)

Week 4: No elevations

Week 5: No elevations

Week 6: LB Quinton Bell (1st), CB Isaiah Johnson (1st)

Week 7: LB Quinton Bell (2nd), CB Kendall Sheffield (1st)

Week 8: TE Hayden Rucci (1st), CB Kendall Sheffield (2nd)

Week 9: TE Hayden Rucci (2nd), CB Isaiah Johnson (2nd)

Week 10: LB Quinton Bell (3rd), CB Isaiah Johnson (3rd)

Week 11: No elevations

Week 13: No elevations

Week 14: OL Kion Smith (1st)

Week 15: OL Kion Smith (2nd)

