Along with coming to terms with undrafted rookie free agents, the Dolphins also added another veteran to their secondary Sunday when they picked up five-year veteran Kavon Frazier as an unrestricted free agent.

Frazier joins the Dolphins after spending the past four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, for whom he played 44 games with two starts.

Frazier's agent, David Canter, announced the signing on Twitter.

In his four seasons with the Cowboys, Frazier played 461 snaps on defense and 638 on special teams. He has one career sack and four career tackles for loss.

A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Frazier attended Central Michigan University and was a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL draft.

Frazier ended last season on injured reserve after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle in late September.

With the Dolphins, Frazier will try to earn a roster spot among a safety group that includes veteran Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Adrian Colbert, Steven Parker, Montre Hartage, free agent pick-up Clayton Fejedelem and rookie third-round pick Brandon Jones.

Frazier will become the 11th unrestricted free agent signed by the Dolphins this offseason, following running back Jordan Howard; offensive linemen Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras; edge rushers Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah; linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill; and defensive backs Byron Jones and Fejedelem.