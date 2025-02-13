Dolphins Sons Earn Combine Invite
The sons of former Miami Dolphins players Jason Taylor and Oronde Gadsden will continue their journey toward following in the footsteps of their fathers at the 2025 scouting combine.
Mason Taylor and Oronde Gadsden II were among the 329 players receiving formal invitations to the combine, the NFL announced Thursday. They were among 21 tight ends invited.
The 2025 scouting combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 24-March 3.
Players have different schedules based on position, and this is what it looks like tight ends:
February 24: Early player arrivals
February 25: Registration, pre-exam, orientation and team interviews
February 26: General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, team interviews
February 27: Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
February 28: Measurements, on-field workouts
March 1: Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis
Taylor is ranked as the third-best tight end prospect by ESPN and sixth by CBS Sports; Gadsden is ranked 18th by ESPN and seventh by CBS.
All seven of the Dolphins' 2024 draft picks attended the combine.
The list of 2024 combine attendees included the son of former Dolphins player (Frank Gore Jr.) and the brother of a current Dolphins player (Tommy Eichenberg).
2025 COMBINE HOW TO WATCH
NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begins Thursday, February 29, with exclusive live coverage on NFL Network starting at 3pm ET.
Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
Stream content from the NFL Scouting Combine presented by NOBULL, including live press conferences, insider analysis and a breakdown of on-field drills on your connected TV. Coverage starts February 29 through March 3 on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
THE DOLPHINS' 2025 DRAFT PICKS
The Dolphins finished as one of four teams with an 8-9 record in the regular season, but their league-lowest .417 opponent combined winning percentage put them at the top of those four teams and 13th overall in the first round.
The Dolphins finished with the same record as the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons and will rotate between 13th and 16th in every round, with the teams moving in a forward direction.
That means the Dolphins will go from 13th in the first round, to 16th in the second (because they can't go higher than 13th and have to return to the back of that line), to 15th in the third ... and so forth.
The Dolphins currently are slated to have seven picks in the 2025 draft, plus the expected three compensatory picks that should include a third-round selection for the loss of Robert Hunt and possibly a fourth for the loss of Wilkins. The compensatory picks likely will be announced in March.