Dolphins Spain Game Now Official and Other Schedule Notes
It's now official: The Miami Dolphins indeed will be facing the Washington Commanders in their 2025 home game in Madrid, Spain.
After a lot of buzz and multiple reports, the official word came Tuesday morning on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."
It was one of six international games unveiled along with Minnesota against Pittsburgh in Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota against Cleveland at Tottenheim Hotspur Stadium in London, England; Denver against the New York Jets at the same venue; the L.A. Rams against Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium; and Atlanta against Indianapolis in Berlin, Germany.
The Vikings will play back-to-back Europe games in Weeks 4 and 5.
OTHER DOLPHINS SCHEDULE NOTES
The entire Dolphins schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and their other 16 games — dates and times, not opponents — remain a mystery.
Looking for some clues, the Dolphins have alternated their opener being at home or away the past four years — at New England in 2021, vs. New England in 2022, at L.A. Chargers in 2023, vs. Jacksonville in 2024.
In terms of the regular season finale, the one last year almost was predictable considering the Dolphins hadn't closed on the road against the New York Jets since 2008. This time, it's a lot more difficult because the last six finales have featured the six permutations of AFC East matchups — vs. Buffalo in 2023, at Buffalo in 2020, vs. New England in 2021, at New England in 2019, vs. Jets in 2022 and at Jets in 2024.
When it comes to prime-time games, the Dolphins had four of those last season — vs. Buffalo, vs. Tennessee, at L.A. Rams, at Green Bay — and we'd probably look for three of them in 2025 after the team's 8-9 finish.
Thankfully, the Dolphins won't be facing Tennessee in prime time for a third consecutive season before the Titans aren't on their schedule in 2025.
The Dolphins do have a streak of three years with a night game against Buffalo, though the 2022 matchup was the result of flex scheduling.
The NFL announced last week that three games will be announced Monday, one Tuesday and two more Wednesday during the day before the full unveiling Wednesday night.
The Dolphins will play nine home games and eight road games in 2025, and they've already been announced as the home team for a game in Madrid, Spain.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked by a Washington reporter at the owners meetings in Palm Beach about a potential matchup with the Commanders in Spain. It's a matchup that would reunite him with head coach Dan Quinn, for whom he served as an assistant with the Atlanta Falcons when the team went to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season.
“I’m pretty sure we’re going international – I think we know that," McDaniel said. "It’s hard to keep track of what I’m supposed to say and what I’m not. We will be in Madrid. I don’t know against who."
2025 Dolphins Home Opponents
Buffalo (last meeting, 2024 at Buffalo ... Bills 30, Dolphins 27)
New England (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 34, Patriots 15)
N.Y. Jets (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 32, Jets 26, OT)
Baltimore (last meeting, 2023 at Baltimore ... Ravens 56, Dolphins 19)
Cincinnati (last meeting, 2022 at Cincinnati ... Bengals 27, Dolphins 15)
New Orleans (last meeting, 2021 at New Orleans ... Dolphins 20, Saints 3)
Tampa Bay (last meeting, 2021 at Tampa Bay ... Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17)
L.A. Chargers (last meeting, 2023 at Los Angeles ... Dolphins 36, Chargers 34)
Washington (last meeting, 2023 at Washington ... Dolphins 45, Commanders 15)
2025 Away Opponents
Buffalo
New England
N.Y. Jets
Cleveland (last meeting, 2024 at Cleveland ... Dolphins 20, Browns 3)
Pittsburgh (last meeting, 2022 at Miami ... Dolphins 16, Steelers 10)
Atlanta (last meeting, 2021 at Miami ... Falcons 30, Dolphins 28)
Carolina (last meeting, 2023 at Miami ... Dolphins 42, Panthers 21
Indianapolis (last meeting, 2024 at Indianapolis ... Colts 16, Dolphins 10)