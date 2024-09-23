Dolphins Staying Positive After Latest Loss
The Miami Dolphins suffered a bad loss Sunday at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks, but their players and coaches understand they need to look forward.
"I just think we have to be there for each other, understand that this doesn't define us," edge defender Jaelan Phillips said. "It's early in the season. We've got a long way to go. We've got to make the correctiond and improve on what we need to improve on."
The loss put the Dolphins at 1-2 on the season, the first time they've been under .500 at any point since Mike McDaniel became head coach in 2022.
"I think consistency has to be found from the nucleus in the group. We have to just keep chopping wood and get better fast. Those things happen," McDaniel said after the game. "And every single season there's teams that find a way to win football games when their starter or even their backups out.
"So that's what we're signed up for this year in the present situation."
THE NEXT CHALLENGE FOR THE DOLPHINS
The Dolphins get their next chance to get back on track next Monday night against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. Tennessee will bring to Miami an 0-3 record after its loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was looking for the positives as opposed to the negatives from the Seattle dismantling.
"That's the beauty about it; we have a real good team, and we've got some great leaders who are keeping everybody together," Hill said. "We'll have a captains meeting on what needs to be changed and be back to the drawing board Monday night."
Tackle Kendall Lamm, who was inserted into the lineup after Terron Armstead left with an eye injury, said the team has to have the right attitude and recover from this loss and move on.
"The only thing you can do is lock in, look at the film, break it down, be very real with yourself and keep it moving forward...," Lamm said. "You know every opponent doesn't care about what happened the week before that. They don't care what your team looks like, they are going to come out and give you their best shot, regardless."
Defensive tackle Zach Sieler is trying to take the correct apporoach and put this game behind him.
"What's great about the NFL is there is a game next week. 24-hour rule, make the corrections, learn from what we did wrong, and go about it and handle business next week."