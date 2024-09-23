All Dolphins

Dolphins Staying Positive After Latest Loss

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips: "This doesn't define us."

Scott Salomon

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) receives medical attention after suffering an injury during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) receives medical attention after suffering an injury during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins suffered a bad loss Sunday at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks, but their players and coaches understand they need to look forward.

"I just think we have to be there for each other, understand that this doesn't define us," edge defender Jaelan Phillips said. "It's early in the season. We've got a long way to go. We've got to make the correctiond and improve on what we need to improve on."

The loss put the Dolphins at 1-2 on the season, the first time they've been under .500 at any point since Mike McDaniel became head coach in 2022.

"I think consistency has to be found from the nucleus in the group. We have to just keep chopping wood and get better fast. Those things happen," McDaniel said after the game. "And every single season there's teams that find a way to win football games when their starter or even their backups out.

"So that's what we're signed up for this year in the present situation."

THE NEXT CHALLENGE FOR THE DOLPHINS

The Dolphins get their next chance to get back on track next Monday night against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. Tennessee will bring to Miami an 0-3 record after its loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was looking for the positives as opposed to the negatives from the Seattle dismantling.

"That's the beauty about it; we have a real good team, and we've got some great leaders who are keeping everybody together," Hill said. "We'll have a captains meeting on what needs to be changed and be back to the drawing board Monday night."

Tackle Kendall Lamm, who was inserted into the lineup after Terron Armstead left with an eye injury, said the team has to have the right attitude and recover from this loss and move on.

"The only thing you can do is lock in, look at the film, break it down, be very real with yourself and keep it moving forward...," Lamm said. "You know every opponent doesn't care about what happened the week before that. They don't care what your team looks like, they are going to come out and give you their best shot, regardless."

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler is trying to take the correct apporoach and put this game behind him.

"What's great about the NFL is there is a game next week. 24-hour rule, make the corrections, learn from what we did wrong, and go about it and handle business next week."

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/News