Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Waddle, White, Eichenberg, and More
Third and final part of the Labor Day weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Roger Dodger (@RogerDolfan):
Chris Grier’s legacy will be I build a team with a winning record but not a team that can win a playoff game or a Super Bowl. True/False? Any concern with #1 team you need to beat to win your division signing Fins ex QB Mike White to their practice squad with all his knowledge of Fins offense? Was this a huge mistake by Grier not keeping him on 53 man roster? Will $3.5 mil saving cost another division championship?
Hey Roger, Chris Grier’s legacy will be defined by what this nucleus — starting with Tua, Tyreek and Waddle — can accomplish over the next few years. It’s not been written yet. And please don’t ask me to predict whether the team will win a playoff game or Super Bowl in the next 3-4 years. My concern about Mike White signing with the Buffalo Bills practice squad and that making the difference between the Dolphins winning or not winning the AFC East title is microscopic. Correction, make that mega microscopic. I’m not a believer in this notion of ex-players being able to reveal secrets to the point where it makes a difference in stopping an opponent for a variety of reasons, the first of which being that the Dolphins will employ a tiny fraction of their playbook for that one game against Buffalo and also because simple adjustments can be made that would throw off whatever the Bills think they know. Besides, Buffalo held the Dolphins to 34 points in two games last year without the benefit of insider knowledge.
From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):
So, have you seen any evidence that the light practices, and holding people out of practice, has decreased injury? Because I sure as heck haven't …
Hey Lloyd, it’s not about the difference it would make in training camp but rather about preserving players for the start of the regular season and maximizing their chances of having as full as possible a roster down the stretch.
From Ryan (@tnps47):
Explain the point of waived/injured. I get that team should pay if hurt, but what’s the point of making it difficult to re-sign a guy that clears waivers? Also, does a practice squad player have to go to another team that wants to sign to active roster or can they choose to stay?
Hey Ryan, the point is waived/injured is to get players paid until they can pass a physical. It’s got nothing to do with making it more or less difficult to re-sign. It’s the exact same thing as waivers, except the player get paid while he recovers. As for the second question, yes, a player can turn down the chance to sign to a 53 to remain with a team’s practice squad, but why would anybody do that when being on an active roster brings about three times the pay?
THE BIZARRE BARRETT TWIST
From Bob Windle (@BobWindle):
Should the Dolphins try to trade Barrett back to Tampa for someone who could provide roster depth?
Hey Bob, you’re assuming the Buccaneers want Shaq Barrett back. If they decide they do want him, knowing that Barrett will only play for them, the best they’d do for Miami in a trade is a late-round pick — and maybe even a conditional pick at that.
From Schimdog (@KrisSchimek):
Will this year’s defense be better than last years? Why or why not?
Hey Kris, I addressed this very topic at length in a story that was posted Friday and the short answer is we just don’t know, and there are reasons for optimism there and reasons for concern.
From Miko (@okim0802):
Can other teams poach players on the practice squad? Can we match any offer if they do?
Hey Miko, yes, other teams can poach players off the practice squad, but it’s only for a spot on the active roster and the player has to stay on that 53 for at least three weeks. And, yes, a team can simply sign a player to the 53 to keep him from being poached.
WHAT KIND OF BALANCE ON MIAMI OFFENSE?
From Tony Figueroa (@tonyfigcis):
Is this team closer to being 60/40 run or 60/40 pass in terms of how they execute the offense? It seems like the key to winning late is commuting to the run. Will that be the case this year from what you’ve seen in practice? Thank you for info as always!
Hey Tony, according to my calculations, the Dolphins ratio last year was 57 percent pass/43 percent run, and I see no reason to think that’s going to change drastically in 2024.
From Pajake Japat (@D1nonlyJP):
Surprised Dolphins didn’t inquire about Kadarius Toney?
I know it may come as a surprise because he’s a fast receiver that would fit into the offense, but — like I always say — there’s a reason he’s available. This is a player who will create major highlights but also will bring some headaches.
From Brian Z (via email):
Are there any NFL rules against what I would call insider trading? As in, a player, say Mike White, gets cut during training camp or at the 53 man roster cutoff by a team, say the Dolphins, and a division rival, say the Bills sign him with no intention of ever starting or even letting him play. He is signed purely to get the playbook from a division rival, teach the new team’s defense the QB plays, then is cut shortly after said plays are taught. This is why I call it insider trading. Perhaps a team that poaches a player for this reason (especially in the same conference, and even worse a division rival) should be forced to keep that player for the season. Or give some form of compensation to the team that loses this player. Something to prevent teams from signing a player with no intention of ever letting him play. The Bills had to have seen how White played in the preseason. In my opinion, within a week he will be off the Bills and they will know a lot more about our offense than they did before. What do you think?
Hey Brian, as I’ve stated before, this whole notion of gaining a major advantage by signing a player from an upcoming opponent is insanely overblown. For one thing, “teaching the QB plays,” like the Bills don’t have two years of film of what the Dolphins do offensively under Mike McDaniel. Like new plays? Exactly how many new plays are we talking about? And how many of those would the Dolphins even call against Buffalo? Like audibles? Who’s to keep the Dolphins from throwing in a code word that invalidates everything Tua says after that and then the Bills are thinking the Dolphins audibled when they didn’t? How many different plays can be run from the same formation? How quickly would the Buffalo defense have to react even if they did see a formation that could tip them to something? Like I said, not buying the premise at all. And if it actually was a thing, then maybe the NFL would step in to prevent a team from signing a player strictly for information-gathering purposes.
From AntMan (@Jumpman389):
How much is Alec Ingold being used with the introduction of Jonnu and what I imagine will be more 12 personnel? How much have you seen Holland, Ramsey, and Fuller move around since they all have experience/are capable playing boundary, slot, and safety? At what point does Jaylen Wright get significant touches if Mostert is healthy? Seeing the team now, with the cap space available, who do you wish they kept or signed earlier in FA? With a lighter, more nimble Tua, do you expect any uptick in designed runs? ...or was the weight loss strictly because he's confident in not taking many hits and wants to extend plays a little more often? Danny Crossman mentioned lack of talent on ST being a culprit as to why it wasn't a very successful unit..do you think it's improved? Defense created 27 turnovers last year (15 INTs /12 FR)...more or less this year? Being that it's year 3 in the same system for the OL, do familiarity and continuity, among other things, help minimize the gap in talent lost? Or is this unit going to be the Achilles’ heel of the ’24 Dolphins?
Holy moly, that’s a lot of questions, rapid-fire answers: Ingold playing time should be about the same; secondary didn’t play together during camp and I couldn’t tell you even if I saw something; Wright won’t get “significant” touches barring injuries; wish they’d re-signed Van Ginkel; zero uptick in designed runs for Tua; not buying lack of talent was sole issue on ST; would expect more takeaways from the defense; O-line is a concern.
From ScD (@dmoney29):
Against Jacksonville, more concerned about our defense or offense week 1?
The defense would worry me than the offense — by far.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVER CONCERNS
From Matt DePeri (@MattDePeri):
What in the world is the plan at WR if Tyreek or Waddle go down for a significant time? They literally don't have backups out wide. Berrios and Washington are slot WRs.
Hey Matt, the Dolphins clearly would scour the waiver wire and/or reach out to teams that might have a surplus at the position.
From Lucas Aleman (@AlemanLuca71226):
Hello. What Is X Future looking like? Can he Make It Back To the Dolphins as a Bargain?
Hey Lucas, I think X to the Dolphins is a nice idea that simply won’t happen. Now, I never say never, but I would highly doubt it. I do think he’ll sign with a team after Week 1 (when veteran contracts no longer are fully guaranteed for the entire season).
From Brandon Quinn (via email):
Cutting this kid (Erik Ezukanma) after two IR stints (last years seemed a bit premature but we needed the roster spot) and him showing out the few chances he’s gotten, seems like a crime against the fan base. Saw the writing with the OBJ signing but what an absolute waste of a pick and talent if he was never gonna be given a chance. Andrew Meyer? Duck and Conner? I know Berrios is healthy, but cut him, send Ez to IR, sign him back or another vet? How many questions should Grier be facing over this? Just seems so unimaginative and a waste.
Hey Brandon, not sure exactly that there’s a question in here, but I’ll just say I was as surprised as you were about the Ezukanma move, though I suspect special teams came into play here.
From Thomas Hudson (via email):
Hi Alain, a couple quick questions, hopefully with quick answers, based on what you have seen or heard: If Brewer is back, is Eichenberg or Cotton the RG? If Wynn comes back and takes a starting spot, is Robert Jones the other guard? Is Berrios or Washington the bigger contributor on the offense by the end of the year? If the Dolphins dress three backs, is Wright or Wilson #3? Is Ezukanma healthy? He was just waived, not waived/injured, but was that just because they wanted him on the practice squad? And there may not be a short answer (or any answer) for this, but why Boyle?
Hey Thomas, rapid-fire answers for multiple questions: Eichenberg starts at RG over Cotton once Brewer is back; wouldn’t count on Wynn, but I think Eichenberg still would be RG; Washington will be bigger contributor by the end of the year; Wilson by a hair as No. 3 back; can’t waive somebody if he’s injured without that designation or an injury settlement; and Boyle was signed because of his familiarity with the system from his time with Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.