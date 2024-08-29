Barrett Talking Possible Comeback, But ...
Shaquil Barrett's abrupt departure on the eve of Miami Dolphins training camp was a stunner, but the veteran pass rusher now says he might be open to the idea of coming out of retirement to play again this season.
There are two issues, though: The comeback won't be with the Miami Dolphins, and the Dolphins currently own his rights.
Appearing on the Up & Adams podcast, Barrett told host Kay Adams he could see himself playing again in 2024, but with this important caveat: It would be only for one team, and that team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barrett signed with the Dolphins in March after the Buccaneers released him in a move driven largely by salary-cap considerations. Barrett signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins and even though he returned his signing bonus upon his retirement, he still counts $1.1 million against the Miami salary cap, according to both Spotrac and Over The Cap.
The Dolphins placed Barrett on the Reserve/Retired list and he's still on that list. That means the Dolphins control his rights, therefore would have to agree to release him or possibly even trade him for Barrett to be able to play for Tampa Bay in 2024.
As for Barrett's stance on wanting to play only for Tampa Bay if he plays again, Barrett explained his loyalty to the organization for its support after his 2-year-old daughter drowned in 2023.
BEHIND BARRETT'S DECISION
Barrett, who led the NFL in sacks in 2019, informed the team he will retire instead of continuing his NFL career, almost exactly four months after he signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins.
In an Instagram post, Barrett explained his decision.
"It's time for me to hang it up," Barrett wrote under his Instagram username moochman6. "It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams and catch em. Anyone who caught their dreams before know the work, time and consistency required to reach them. I'm ready to start building them skills up in my kids which will take 100% commitment. IK to some it'll be a surprise but I've been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been more clear than it is now."