All Dolphins

Barrett Talking Possible Comeback, But ...

After retiring right before the start of Miami Dolphins training camp, linebacker Shaquil Barrett now says he's open to the idea of playing again — but there's a catch

Alain Poupart

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Shaquil Barrett's abrupt departure on the eve of Miami Dolphins training camp was a stunner, but the veteran pass rusher now says he might be open to the idea of coming out of retirement to play again this season.

There are two issues, though: The comeback won't be with the Miami Dolphins, and the Dolphins currently own his rights.

Appearing on the Up & Adams podcast, Barrett told host Kay Adams he could see himself playing again in 2024, but with this important caveat: It would be only for one team, and that team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barrett signed with the Dolphins in March after the Buccaneers released him in a move driven largely by salary-cap considerations. Barrett signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins and even though he returned his signing bonus upon his retirement, he still counts $1.1 million against the Miami salary cap, according to both Spotrac and Over The Cap.

The Dolphins placed Barrett on the Reserve/Retired list and he's still on that list. That means the Dolphins control his rights, therefore would have to agree to release him or possibly even trade him for Barrett to be able to play for Tampa Bay in 2024.

As for Barrett's stance on wanting to play only for Tampa Bay if he plays again, Barrett explained his loyalty to the organization for its support after his 2-year-old daughter drowned in 2023.

BEHIND BARRETT'S DECISION

Barrett, who led the NFL in sacks in 2019, informed the team he will retire instead of continuing his NFL career, almost exactly four months after he signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

In an Instagram post, Barrett explained his decision.

"It's time for me to hang it up," Barrett wrote under his Instagram username moochman6. "It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams and catch em. Anyone who caught their dreams before know the work, time and consistency required to reach them. I'm ready to start building them skills up in my kids which will take 100% commitment. IK to some it'll be a surprise but I've been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been more clear than it is now."

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News