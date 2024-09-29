Dolphins Sunday Notebook: Thompson Looks Ahead, Fines, and More
Quarterback Skylar Thompson will not get a second consecutive start fpr the Miami Dolphins after being limited in practice all week due to injuries he sustained in Seattle last Sunday, but he's already looking forward to his next opportunity.
"Yeah, absolutely…I'm going to stay confident, stay believing in myself, and focus on things I can control," Thompson told reporters Saturday.
One thing Thompson cannot control to a large extent is the physical pain from the rib injury.
"It's been pretty painful," Thompson said. "Trying to maneuver through it. Not a lot you can do for it. That's what's tough — doing everything I can to promote the process and heal up. Definitely been discomforting for sure.
"Breathing, sneezing, laughing, even hiccups, all those little things. It kind of [stinks]."
Thompson said he learned much from his first start since the 2022 season. He enjoyed the environment. He said he would grow from playing in challenging surroundings where the noise of the crowd was deafening.
"It was a good environment. Super loud. And [that] played [an] effect in some ways. You've got to overcome those challenges and work through those and I will," Thompson said. "It's not going to be something that's going to knock me down. It was still a great learning experience and another step in my journey, good or bad. It's going to make me better in the long run."
"I definitely wasn't pleased. It was a challenging game. Where I stand as the quarterback, it's my responsibility, and we had trouble moving the ball all day and were out of sync. That falls on my lap and my shoulders."
A FINE MESS
The National Football League fined three Miami Dolphins for plays in the loss at Seattle.
Linebacker Duke Riley received the most substantial fine for a blindside block and was fined $16,900 by the league.
Fullback Alec Ingold was fined $11,800 for a low block.
Kader Kohou was also fined $5,500 for a facemask.
UM'S FANTASTIC FINISH
University of Miami alum wide receiver Braxton Berrios got caught up in the miraculous finish of the Miami-Virginia Tech game Friday night.
The Hurricanes escaped with a 34-30 victory affer officials overturned their initial call of a VT touchdown on a Hail Mary on the last play of the game.
"I will say after they called it a catch, I was unsure how they were going to overturn it," Berrios said. "I don't think it ever should have been called a touchdown in the first place. He was obviously out of bounds touching the ball, but I digress. It worked out how it was supposed to."
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he did not have a chance to watch the game but would catch the highlights.
However, he did ask, "Was it cool?"
He then analyzed how to run a Hail Mary "properly" from a wide receiver standpoint.
"So when you're doing a Hail Mary situation, you're trying to get your feet underneath you and high-point the ball. And then you're having every other eligible that's in the periphery looking for the tip rebound," McDaniel said. "So the best way to come down with those is to be supremely authoritative and we call it a rebound rip-away — basketball analogy — and so that can only be done if you can get to the spot as fast as possible to get your feet underneath you to high-point that."
Edge rusher Jordan Phillips is also a University of Miami graduate. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell, another UM alumnus, posted on X the call on the field should have been incomplete.
Unfortunately for cornerback Kendall Fuller, he is a Virginia Tech alum and probably disagreed with the call.
FORTSON FINDS NEW (OLD) TEAM
Tight end Jody Fortson returns to the Kansas City Chiefs, now on their practice squad.
He was in camp with the Dolphins this summer after signing in the offseason as a free agent.