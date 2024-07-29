Dolphins Swimming In Fan Support
Just how supportive is the Miami Dolphins fan base?
A recent study from OLBG.com (Online Betting Guide) revealed that teams consistently sold out their games and generated the most conversations online over the past ten years. The study also measured the amount of fan positivity or negativity. The goal? To gauge which fanbase was the most supportive in the NFL.
The Dolphins have had the sixth-most supportive fanbase in the league throughout the past decade. Their percentage of stadiums filled was 98 percent during the 2013-2014 season, climbing to 101 percent during the 2023-2024 season. The number of fans increased by two percent over the decade.
The Dolphins had 2,000,000 online mentions. Twelve percent of the online conversations were positive, and 24 percent were negative. The Dolphins' online mentions by capacity was 30.6 percent.
The Dolphins were the highest-rated AFC East team, with an overall score of 55.8 (out of 100). The New England Patriots were next, placing 14th. Despite their success, they saw an eight percent decrease in fans.
The Patriots' percentage of a packed stadium dropped from 104 to 96 percent. The amount of negative chatter nearly doubled the positive. The Patriots finished with an overall score of 44.1, tied with the Denver Broncos.
The Buffalo Bills, with an overall score of 40.7, ranked No. 18. The New York Jets, with an overall score of 35.9, ranked near the bottom of the rankings at No. 26.
The number one team on the list is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys sported an impressive 110 percent capacity of stadium filled, which increased throughout the decade to 117 percent in 2023-2024. The Cowboys were part of 3,000,000 million online mentions. Only the Kansas City Chiefs were higher at 5,000,000. The Cowboys' 67.4 overall score was the highest, of course.
The Dolphins, ranked sixth on the list, could see those numbers bolstered in time. The product on the field is more than worthy of the support. South Florida has a playoff-caliber team with an offense that is not just powerful, but high-powered, arguably one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.