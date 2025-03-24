Dolphins Tackle Joining Super Bowl Champions
Kendall Lamm indeed will continue playing in 2025, and it will be with the defending Super Bowl champions.
The Miami Dolphins unrestricted free agent visited with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday and later came to terms on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager.
Lamm's playing status had been in question because he said after re-signing with the Dolphins last offseason that would be his final year, but then he wavered on that statement.
On an Instagram Reel, Lamm discussed attending a Pro Athletic Community business combine in Arizona and his takeaways from the event. But his three-part message included a message indicating he's getting himself ready for the 2025 season.
Lamm is working his way back after undergoing back surgery after the Dolphins on IR toward the end of the 2024 season.
"Now I will shut up and go to that gym," Lamm said on Instagram. "Yes, I'm progressing smooth. Yes, I'm able to push a weight. The boy was pushing nine plates on the sled today. It's coming. Let's believe year 11 going to be a real thing one way or another. It's always going to rise if you put the work in, and that's what we need to do."
COULD LAMM BE BACK WITH THE DOLPHINS?
Free agency isn't new territory for Lamm, who signed a one-year contract to return to the Dolphins each of the past two offseasons.
The possibility of a third return to the Dolphins seemed to vanish when the team signed swing tackle Larry Borom from the Chicago Bears as a free agent.
Lamm was one of four unrestricted free agents on the Dolphins offensive line along with guards Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn, and it absolutely would have made sense for the Dolphins to bring him back for a third full season.
As it stands, Eichenberg is the only one who has been re-signed, with Jones now with the Dallas Cowboys, and Lamm and Wynn still without a team for 2025.
LAMM'S ABBREVIATED 2024 SEASON
Lamm played 15 games with seven starts for the Dolphins last season before ending the season on injured reserve because of a back injury.
After the season, Lamm explained what happened to him on social media, saying a back injury that would require surgery was what landed him on injured reserve.
"It's been among the more trying things that I've had to deal with," Lamm said. "I have a disc in my left side and my back that's bulging into one of my nerves that's causing my entire left side to go numb. It has been one of the more trying things to try to sleep at night. It's been one of the more trying things trying to walk even that Sunday morning before the game, like I could barely feel certain things in my left side. But of course, we do, we try to do what we can for the team, and I know we wanted to make the playoffs, and playing is near and dear to me. It's a sacred thing, so I try my best to do whatever I can to help.
"But at the same time, as I've been told, this is nothing to play with, so the procedure will be done when it's done. And you know, I appreciate all the well wishes and everything. I know I said this might be my last year, and we'll cross that bridge when we get there. I just want my dogs to handle business this Sunday and hopefully get into the playoffs. So God bless you guys. Happy New Year, and take care of yourselves."
Lamm took over at right tackle after Jackson sustained a season-ending knee injury and started seven of the 15 games he played for the Dolphins in 2024, which was his 10th season in the NFL.
He said on social media after re-signing with the Dolphins in the offseason this would be his last season, but he clearly hasn't closed the door on coming back.
The one game Lamm had missed this season came in Week 15 against the Houston Texans because of his back injury, but he was able to play against the San Francisco 49ers the following week and then was removed from the injury report last week before playing every offensive snap in the 20-3 victory against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
DOLPHINS 2025 FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of Monday, March 24, 6:00 PM EDT
AGREED TO TERMS: 12
- QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
- G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
- OL Larry Borom (Chicago)
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee)
- S Ashtyn Davis (N.Y. Jets)
- LB K.J. Britt (Tampa Bay)
- RB Alexander Mattison (Las Vegas)
- TE Pharaoh Brown (Seattle)
- P Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee)
- CB Artie Burns (Seattle)
- LB Willie Gay, Jr. (New Orleans)
RE-SIGNED: 8
- DT Matt Dickerson
- S Elijah Campbell
- OLB Quinton Bell
- LB Tyrel Dodson
- G/T Jackson Carman
- WR Dee Eskridge
- OL Liam Eichenberg
- DT Benito Jones
LOST TO ANOTHER TEAM: 9
- WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)
- G Robert Jones (Dallas)
- S Jevon Holland (N.Y. Giants)
- TE Jack Stoll (New Orleans)
- LB Anthony Walker, Jr. (Tampa Bay)
- DT Da'Shawn Hand (L.A. Chargers)
- CB Siran Neal (San Francisco)
- WR River Cracraft (Seattle)
- T Kendall Lamm (Philadelphia)
REMAINING UFAS: 12
- QB Tyler Huntley
- RB Jeff Wilson, Jr.
- WR Anthony Schwartz
- WR Grant DuBose
- G Isaiah Wynn
- DT Calais Campbell
- EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
- EDGE Tyus Bowser
- EDGE Cam Brown
- LB Duke Riley
- S Jordan Poyer
- LS Jake McQuaide