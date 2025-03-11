Dolphins Take Calculated Risk at Safety
On the morning they saw their highly regarded young safety leave via free agency, the Miami Dolphins picked up a new young safety to start in their secondary.
The team agreed to terms with impending Detroit Lions free agent Ifeatu Melifonwu on a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
In Melifonwu, the Dolphins pick up a talented safety who will turn only 26 when he celebrates his birthday May 2 but one who's coming off an injury-plagued season.
Melifonwu played only three games in 2024, starting all three, because of two stints on injured reserve caused by first an ankle injury and later a finger issue.
Melifonwu has two career interceptions, both coming in the 2023 season when Detroit won the NFC North title for the first time in 30 years. The two picks came late in the season, including one against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 to clinch the victory and division title.
He had a nice late stretch in final five games of the 2023 regular season and the team's three playoff games. In those eight games, he recorded 42 tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and two interceptions.
A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Melifonwu was taken with one of the picks the Lions got in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff to Detroit. Melifonwu was drafted as a cornerback but it wasn't long before he was converted to safety.
The Dolphins entered the offseason expected to have to replace their two starting safeties with Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer both headed for free agency, and Holland agreed to terms with the New York Giants on Tuesday morning.
With Holland out of their price range, the Dolphins did a nice pivot with a free agent with a high ceiling and a price tag low enough to make it worth taking the risk he'll be able to avoid injuries.