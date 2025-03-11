All Dolphins

Dolphins Take Calculated Risk at Safety

The Miami Dolphins landed former Detroit Lions third-round pick Ifeatu Melifonwu

Alain Poupart

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) warms up before the game between Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) warms up before the game between Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On the morning they saw their highly regarded young safety leave via free agency, the Miami Dolphins picked up a new young safety to start in their secondary.

The team agreed to terms with impending Detroit Lions free agent Ifeatu Melifonwu on a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In Melifonwu, the Dolphins pick up a talented safety who will turn only 26 when he celebrates his birthday May 2 but one who's coming off an injury-plagued season.

Melifonwu played only three games in 2024, starting all three, because of two stints on injured reserve caused by first an ankle injury and later a finger issue.

Melifonwu has two career interceptions, both coming in the 2023 season when Detroit won the NFC North title for the first time in 30 years. The two picks came late in the season, including one against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 to clinch the victory and division title.

He had a nice late stretch in final five games of the 2023 regular season and the team's three playoff games. In those eight games, he recorded 42 tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and two interceptions.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Melifonwu was taken with one of the picks the Lions got in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff to Detroit. Melifonwu was drafted as a cornerback but it wasn't long before he was converted to safety.

The Dolphins entered the offseason expected to have to replace their two starting safeties with Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer both headed for free agency, and Holland agreed to terms with the New York Giants on Tuesday morning.

With Holland out of their price range, the Dolphins did a nice pivot with a free agent with a high ceiling and a price tag low enough to make it worth taking the risk he'll be able to avoid injuries.

DOLPHINS FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Agreed to terms
QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
OL Larry Borom (Chicago)
S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit)

Re-signed
DT Matt Dickerson

Lost to another team
WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)
G Robert Jones (Dallas)
S Jevon Holland (N.Y. Giants)

More Miami Dolphins News:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News