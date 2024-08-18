Dolphins Thumbs Ups and Thumbs Downs for Washington Game
The Miami Dolphins picked up another preseason victory on Saturday night, defeating the Washington Commanders 13-6.
While the game was far from the best NFL football has to offer, plenty of players and units deserve a thumbs up or thumbs down for their performance. After reviewing the tape, we'll highlight a few of each, providing a comprehensive analysis of the game.
Thumbs Up: Tua Tagovailoa
There's no need to get carried away about the team's starting quarterback going 5-for-5 for 51 yards and a touchdown against a bad defense like the Commanders.
Still, Tua looked sharp in his first preseason action. As coach Mike McDaniel joked about during an in-game interview, Tagovailoa has sometimes been flawed during preseason action.
His patented short accuracy and timing looked in midseason form, and the touchdown pass he threw to River Cracraft was a perfectly thrown touch pass into a tight window.
The more critical part of Tua's performance was his chemistry with receivers other than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, namely Cracraft, who caught two passes on the opening drive.
It's a small sample size, but it's good to see things look this easy for Tua in the preseason.
Thumbs Down: Run Blocking
Miami's running game was quite bad on Saturday night. If you remove Chris Brooks' 59-yard run from the stat sheet, the Dolphins tallied 27 rushing yards on 17 carries.
The most disappointing part was Raheem Mostert's five carries for 7 yards on the team's opening drive. The Dolphins' starting offensive line struggled to create a push up front and didn't hit their landmarks on the second level.
Terron Armstead and Aaron Brewer weren't out there, but players like Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, and Robert Jones are battling for a guard spot, and they didn't exactly show out.
The depth offensive line mainly struggled in the same vein. The right side of the line cleared a massive hole in Brooks' 59-yard run, but it was a struggle for them to move the ball on the ground outside of that.
Brooks' injury didn't help, and the running backs bear some responsibility for how things went. Still, becoming a nastier, more powerful running team was one of the Dolphins' goals for the offseason, and Saturday night showed little improvement in that area.
Thumbs Up: Erik Ezukanma
Ezukanma is fighting for a roster spot, and his performance on Saturday night could go a long way. The Texas Tech product has not done much during the preseason, and he's struggled with injuries recently.
Needing a big performance, Ezukanma was Miami's most productive receiver against the Commanders. He caught five of his seven targets for 65 yards, including a 35-yard completion from Mike White late in the third quarter.
Ezukanma is still behind several Dolphins receivers on the depth chart, but it's clear he's got an NFL skill set. What sets him apart from Miami's other receivers is his size. At 6-2, Ezukanma is the Dolphins' tallest receiver.
In theory, he can provide the team with contested catch wins while being athletic enough to win on manufactured touches in the short area of the field. That theory hasn't come to fruition yet, but Saturday was a bright spot.
Thumbs Down: Braxton Berrios
Conversely, Braxton Berrios could have impressed more against the Commanders. He didn't catch either of his targets, including a potential touchdown from Skylar Thompson.
The ball might have been tipped at the last second, but it was still a catchable pass, and Berrios needs all the splash plays he can get. His other target was swatted to the ground before it even got close to him.
Berrios is a depth receiver no matter what, but the Dolphins have many receivers with redundant skill sets. Cracraft, Malik Washington, and Braylon Sanders can do everything Berrios can.
What separates Berrios is his special teams value as a returner. He was the team's primary kick and punt returner last season, but the NFL's new rules could force the Dolphins to change.
Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman has mentioned the team will explore multiple options at returner, and Berrios' offensive production won't keep him on the roster.
It should be noted that Berrios returned two of the Dolphins' three kickoffs against the Commanders for 41 yards.
Thumbs Up: Cam Smith
Smith is one of the Dolphins' more interesting preseason storylines. He didn't play much last season and has battled injuries throughout camp. Miami selected Smith in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he needs to figure it out sooner rather than later.
The Dolphins' cornerback depth is good for this season, but Kendall Fuller isn't a long-term answer, and Jalen Ramsey isn't getting any younger.
Smith played well against the Commanders. He allowed a few short catches but was in a good position for all of them. He missed a tackle on Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, which led to a decent gain.
His best play came late in the third quarter when he broke up a deep ball intended for Olamide Zaccheaus. That play showed everything that got him drafted in the second round.
Smith's ball skills and downfield tracking at South Carolina were NFL-caliber. He has yet to show much with the Dolphins, but there's no doubt he has the natural traits to be a starting outside cornerback.
Smith finally flashing some good play is important because cornerbacks like Storm Duck and Isaiah Johnson are playing well. Smith appears ahead of them in the pecking order, but his place as one of the team's primary backups is far secure.
Our only gripe with Smith's performance against the Commanders is how he dealt with blockers in the running game. He let some receivers bully him a bit, so he'll have to get off blocks better moving forward.
Still, it was an overwhelming positive performance for the Dolphins' young cornerback.