Dolphins Thursday Injury Report: Tyreek Hill Dealing with New Injury
One day after he could hardly contain his excitement over the return of his quarterback, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with an injury.
Hill's name was added to the injury report Thursday when he was listed as a limited participant with a foot injury. There is no information on the nature or severity of the injury, but considering Hill wasn't on the injury report Wednesday and looked fine Thursday during the portion open to the media, it's a safe assumption he was injured sometime during practice.
We likely will get more information on Hill's status Friday morning when head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to the media before practice, but obviously it would be a major bummer if the injury was of any significance or kept him out of the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Tua Tagovailoa almost assuredly will start this game for the Dolphins after he was upgraded to a full participant in his second practice since he sustained a concussion against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.
And it's not just Hill who's dealing with an injury, but the other starting wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, who was limited for a second consecutive day with his quad injury.
Like Hill, defensive lineman Zach Sieler was added to the injury report Thursday, listed as a limited participant with an eye injury.
The rest of the Dolphins injury report was the same as Wednesday's, with CB Storm Duck (ankle), QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder) and CB Kader Kohou (neck) all DNP; and OL Liam Eichenberg (shoulders), S Jevon Holland (hand) and LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep) all limited.
Tackle Terron Armstead and Calais Campbell were removed from the official injury report; they technically weren't injured Wednesday but had to be included because they didn't practice after being given a rest day.