Thrill for Hill Having Tua Back at Practice
There was a lot of excitement at the Baptist Health Traning Complex on Wednesday as Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice after a five-week absence.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was extremely happy to see Tagovailoa back leading the offense. His excitement was palpable when he spoke to reporters after practice.
"He looked great. Felt like old times. Me and him connected on a few deep shots today and that kind of got me feeling good today," Hill said. "I missed that and I missed him."
Hill said seeing Tagovailoa making his return almost reduced him to tears.
"(Expletive} was so beautiful, that (expletive) almost made me cry today just having him in the lineup, having him call plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice," Hill said. "I know that sounds crazy, but he's a big part of this team.
“He’s the franchise, and anybody that doesn’t see that or doesn’t believe it, go to another team. I could care less right now, but like I said, I missed the dude. This whole team misses him.”
Fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle was also happy to see Tagovailoa in the huddle.
"It was good," Waddle said. "He brought a lot of energy to the team, just brought his swag back to the team."
For the first time in over a month, the team is surrounded by hope and optimism. The haze that fell over it is suddenly gone.
There might not be anyone happier at the training facility than coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel is glad to have Tagovailoa back.
"I think it will be a big deal considering he's the captain and leader of this franchise," McDaniel said before practice. "The franchise QB that without question when the players are voting for the captains, he has the most votes. That to me is the best way to establish an indicator of who they feel is their leader."
HILL READY FOR BREAKOUT GAME
Against Jacksonville, in Week 1, Hill caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. He has not scored a touchdown since. Hill was targeted twice against Indianapolis. He had one reception for 8 yards.
But he's confident the production will be back with Tagovailoa again in the lineup.
He instructed his owners in Fantasy Football leagues to start him this week. He is ready for a breakout week against the Cardinals.
"We're back, baby. Strike up the (expletive) band, we're back, baby." Hill said. "Start me this week, baby. Let's go."