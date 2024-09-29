Dolphins-Titans Week 4 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 2-2 on the season when they face the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Titans are 0-3 and the Dolphins have major issues at quarterback without Tua Tagovailoa. Tennessee went into Miami and rallied last year to beat the Dolphins behind Will Levis. He hasn't been the same quarterback this year, turning it over too much, but I think he can have success in this one. The Titans will win it.
Prediction: Titans 25, Dolphins 21
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Titans
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Titans
- John Pluym: Titans
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 20, Titans 17
Chris Bumbaca: Titans 21, Dolphins 16
Nate Davis: Titans 20, Dolphins 13
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 20, Titans 17
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Titans 24, Dolphins 13
Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 17, Titans 13
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Titans are in disaster-control mode. Tennessee has a -7 turnover ratio, and they have averaged just 16 points per game as a result. Skyler Thompson averaged 5.6 yards per attempt in his first start for Miami in Week 3, and, if his rib injury is healed, he will be asked to do more because the Titans have a tough run defense. It's a true pick 'em, but we'll favor the home team. Miami might be limited, but they are taking care of the football.
Prediction: Dolphins 23, Titans 20
ESPN
- Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
- Matt Bowen: Titans
- Mike Clay: Titans
- Jeremy Fowler: Titans
- Dan Graziano: Titans
- Kalyn Kahler: Titans
- Kimberly Martin: Titans
- Eric Moody: Dolphins
- Jason Reid: Titans
- Linsey Thiry: Titans
- Seth Wickersham: Dolphins
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 26, Titans 17
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 20, Titans 17
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Titans 22, Dolphins 18
- Tom Blair: Titans 21, Dolphins 14
- Brooke Cersosimo: Titans 20, Dolphins 16
- Gennaro Filice: Titans 20, Dolphins 17
- Dan Parr: Titans 20, Dolphins 13
The 33rd Team
Analysis: I’m not sure the NFL had this in mind when they scheduled the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins to play a Week 4 Monday Night Football contest. The Titans might be the worst team in football, and the Dolphins can’t move the ball at all without Tua Tagovailoa. Tim Boyle could start for Miami at quarterback, and it’s hard to see the Dolphins scoring more than 17 points in this game. If it's not Boyle, Tyler "Snoop" Huntley could start after joining the team a few weeks ago. This will be a really low-scoring contest where turnovers and field position decide the final outcome. Take the Titans to get their first win of the season, as they’ll likely lean on their rushing attack to “hide” Will Levis.
Prediction: Titans 18, Dolphins 13
The Athletic
Analysis: Nobody believes in Mike McDaniel anymore. No one is saying he’s cool anymore because he raps along to popular songs during pre-game stretches. Heck, his team is an underdog to a winless Titans team this week. Obviously, McDaniel lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but there should be enough firepower on this offense to not be as terrible as it was last week. The Titans do have a good defense that was somehow embarrassed by former teammate Malik Willis last week, but Tyler Huntley or Skylar Thompson should still be able to get Tyreek Hill or De’Von Achane the ball in space. If the Dolphins start Tim Boyle, then McDaniel really has lost his fastball, and ignore the next sentence. We’re going with the home underdog, as Levis’ crazy turnovers (and bad pocket presence — he’s been sacked 15 times) make it really hard to predict a first Titans win. Even against that stiff of a coach.
Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins plus 1.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: Yes, the Dolphins season is a definite crossroads, and while the loss at Seattle can be explained because it came against a quality opponent at one of the toughest venues in the NFL, there can be no excuse against one of the three winless teams in the league. That includes no excuses for injuries because while Miami will be without Tua Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller, the Titans are dealing with injuries to their two best defensive players, Jeffery Simmons and Tyreek Hill nemesis L'Jarius Sneed. The Dolphins are not at a stage right now where they can be expected to blow out any team, no matter how bad that team, and we certainly don't see that happening here. But we do expect the pass rush to take advantage of the error-prone Tennessee offense and for Huntley to be able to do just enough to get the offense moving at least better than it did last week. ESPN play-by-play man Chris Fowler said during his call of the thrilling Georgia-Alamaba game Saturday night he wasn't expected these kind of fireworks Monday night, and he's probably right. But at this point, all that matters is a Dolphins win.