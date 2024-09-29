Setting the Stage for the Week 4 Dolphins-Titans Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound when they face the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 4 Dolphins-Titans matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-2) vs. TENNESSEE TITANS (0-3)
Date: Monday, September 30, 2024
Time: 8:15 p.m. EDT
Site: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
Weather.com Forecast: The temperature around Seattle between 8 p.m. and midnight ET on Monday is expected to be 83-85 degrees (feel like 92) with mostly cloudy skies. No precipitation is predicted, and the winds are expected to be 5-7 mph.
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Laura Rutledge (sidelines)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
Dolphins — T Terron Armstead (concussion) and CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) are out; LB David Long Jr. (hamstring) is doubtful; RB Raheem Mostert (chest), QB Skylar Thompson (ribs) and WR Malik Washington (quadriceps) are questionable.
Titans — DT Jeffery Simmons (elbow) is doubtful; S Amani Hooker (face) and CB L'Jarius Sneed (hamstring) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-TITANS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 21-18
Last Five Meetings:
December 12, 2023 at Miami — Titans 28, Dolphins 27
January 2, 2022, at Tennessee — Titans 34, Dolphins 3
September 9, 2018, at Miami — Dolphins 27, Titans 20
October 8, 2017 at Miami — Dolphins 16, Titans 10
October 9, 2016 at Miami — Titans 30, Dolphins 17
Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 28 (2015 at Tennessee; Dolphins 38, Titans 10)
Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 34 (2012 at Miami; Titans 37, Dolphins 3)
Highest-Scoring Matchup: 65 points (1978 at Houston; Oilers 35, Dolphins 30)
Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 15 points (1979 at Miami; Oilers 9, Dolphins 6)
Former Titans Players with the Dolphins: TE Jonnu Smith (2017-20), LB David Long Jr. (2019-22), OL Aaron Brewer (2020-23), T Kendall Lamm (2021), DT Da'Shawn Hand (2021-22)
Former Titans Coaches with the Dolphins: Senior offensive assistant Chandler Henley, OLB coach Ryan Crowe
Former Dolphins Players with the Titans: None
Former Dolphins Coaches with the Titans: QB coach Bo Hardegree, LB Frank Bush
TITANS SCOUTING REPORT
For the second consecutive week, the Dolphins are facing a team with a new head, but things haven't gotten to nearly as good a start for Brian Callahan as they have for Mike Macdonald in Seattle. Callahan replaced Mike Vrabel after the 2023 season in an apparent power struggle. The Titans were competitive in each of their first two games against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, but mistakes have been a problem so far this season. Tennessee is hoping to get back to the playoffs after a two-year absence, but things will need to get turned around very quickly.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
The answer here has to start and end with the defense's ability to create takeaways because quarterback Will Levis leads the NFL in that dubious category and because the Titans offensive line has had major problems with pass protection, in particular right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, whose starting spot actually is in question these days. Turnovers were the reason the Dolphins were in line to win the Monday night game against Tennessee last Monday night before their defensive collapse because they struggled offensively all game. Speaking of the offense, maybe new starting quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley can provide a spark and even get Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle going.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
Who ever thought we'd be at this point with Mike McDaniel's offense, but is it so ridiculous to worry the offense won't be able to get the job done against what is a mediocre opponent? Huntley does have an intriguing skill set, but his career resume does not feature particularly impressive statistics. On top of that, the offensive line will be without its best player, with Terron Armstead sidelined by his concussion. On the other side of the ball, while Levis is erratice, he's also got very good raw ability and his wide receiver corps of DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd is among the best in the NFL. If the Dolphins don't make headway with their pass rush, this will be a challenge for the defense.
FINAL DOLPHINS-TITANS PREDICTION
Yes, the Dolphins season is a definite crossroads, and while the loss at Seattle can be explained because it came against a quality opponent at one of the toughest venues in the NFL, there can be no excuse against one of the three winless teams in the league. That includes no excuses for injuries because while Miami will be without Tua Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller, the Titans are dealing with injuries to their two best defensive players, Jeffery Simmons and Tyreek Hill nemesis L'Jarius Sneed. The Dolphins are not at a stage right now where they can be expected to blow out any team, no matter how bad that team, and we certainly don't see that happening here. But we do expect the pass rush to take advantage of the error-prone Tennessee offense and for Huntley to be able to do just enough to get the offense moving at least better than it did last week. ESPN play-by-play man Chris Fowler said during his call of the thrilling Georgia-Alamaba game Saturday night he wasn't expected these kind of fireworks Monday night, and he's probably right. But at this point, all that matters is a Dolphins win.