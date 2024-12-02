Dolphins to Face Hobbled 49ers Running Game
The Miami Dolphins' Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium is losing luster by the minute.
What had the makings of a showdown between AFC and NFC contenders now will look like a battle for playoff survival between two teams who have fallen short of expectations.
And now the 49ers will have to play that game with their top two running backs, as injuries continue to decimate them.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that both Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) would be going on injured reserve, which means they will not be available for the Dec. 22 game.
They will join a long list of teammates on IR, including yet another running back, Elijah Mitchell.
The 49ers' IR list also includes high-end starters like WR Brandon Aiyuk, DT Javon Hargrave and S Talanoa Hufanga, while LB Dre Greenlaw has spent the whole season so far on PUP as the result of his freakish Achilles injury from the Super Bowl.
The one bright spot for the 49ers, in terms of injuries, is that Hufanga and Greenlaw are scheduled to begin practicing this week. That means they likely will be ready for the game at Hard Rock Stadium, barring any setbacks.
The 49ers dropped to 5-7 on the season with their 35-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but have a chance to come to Miami back at .500 with their next two games being at home, against the Chicago Bears in Week 14 and against the Los Angeles Rams in the Week 15 Thursday night game.
The Dolphins, of course, will face the New York Jets and Houston Texans before they face the 49ers.