Harris follows Charlton out of Miami

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins' two 2017 first-round picks are now gone from the roster.

Defensive end Charles Harris joined Taco Charlton out of town Friday when the Dolphins traded Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick, according to a league source. The story was first reported by The Athletic Atlanta.

The Dolphins made Harris the 22nd overall selection in the 2017 draft after he played at the University of Missouri.

But Harris never made an impact in Miami. He started only eight of the 41 games he played in his three seasons with the Dolphins and had 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss after having 16 sacks his final two seasons at Missouri.

Harris was given a chance to play a major role early last season in new head coach Brian Flores' defense, as he started the first three games and played at least 60 snaps in each.

But his role diminished as the season progressed. Harris made only two other starts the rest of the way and never played more than 38 snaps.

He played nine snaps on defense in two of his final three appearances with the Dolphins.

After the free agent signings of edge rushers Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah and the draft selections of Curtis Weaver from Boise State, it became clear that Harris' spot on the roster had become tenuous.

The same applied to Charlton, who was waived Thursday, a little more than seven months after the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dolphins had until Monday to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on either player, and the two moves made their decision loud and clear.

