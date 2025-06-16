Dolphins Veteran Guard Has High Praise For Rookie Lineman
When the Miami Dolphins signed former Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels this past offseason, they knew what they were getting. They were looking for physicality on the line, and that is what they got.
Daniels' recovery from a torn Achilles tendon is still ongoing, and he did not participate in team activities during mandatory minicamp this week. He worked independently of the rest of the team, but he should be cleared for contact in short order.
Daniels said his rehabilitation is going well and that he should be ready for training camp next month, allowing him to get up to speed quickly.
"I am right on the progression," Daniels said. "Trying to ramp up. I'll rehab, work out, spend time with my wife and cats."
The Dolphins are counting on Daniels to be healthy this season and to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright. He is also being counted on to assist with the ground game. The Dolphins have a plethora of young talent at the running back position. However, with the lack of consistency on the offensive line last season, they never had the opportunity to get going.
"We run the ball a lot," Daniels said. "You can't not be physical and run. You can't just toss the ball every play and just circle defenses. It's not college. There is a time where we are going to have to block defensive line. We're going to have to block linebackers on every play.
"That's why I thought I was brought here," Daniels said. "That's why it's something I'm excited for."
That is music to Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel's ears. He said before drills on Wednesday that he can see Daniels' game coming together.
"He had a great day on the field (Tuesday) working on individual," McDaniel said before Wednesday's session. "I could see what he's done in the last month on the field for the first time with my own eyes."
DANIELS WORKS WITH ROOKIE LINEMAN TO HELP HIM PROGRESS
Daniels has also been entrusted to befriend second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea. The duo are expected to take the left and right guard spots, but who takes which one is still to be determined. They will envelope center Aaron Brewer.
Daniels is showing Savaiinaea the ropes and teaching him about being a professional and a starter in the NFL. He said the rookie is leaps and bounds ahead of where he should be.
"Jonah reminds me of one of my old teammates, one of my good friends, Isaac Seumalo," Daniels said. "They have very similar movements and stuff."
Daniels said the rookie is like a sponge, always seeking more information and knowledge of the blocking schemes.
"Jonah, he's always texting me. He's always texting other players asking for advice," Daniels said. "So it's always working after practice. I'm excited to see his development."
Daniels said Mike McDaniel's offense is not the easiest thing to pick up. He credits Savaiinaea for grasping the concepts so quickly. He also mentioned the Arizona product is being put in a position to learn more than he did as a rookie.
"My rookie year, I wasn't working with the first team until October. He just starts off working with them, so he's been thrown a lot of stuff," Daniels said. "It's not an easy offense. I'm really proud of him for his development. I'm excited to see how much he develops between now and training camp."
