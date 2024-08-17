Dolphins vs. Commanders: How To Watch, Listen & More - Preseason Week 2
The Miami Dolphins, who are currently 1-0 in the preseason, are looking to build on their momentum and secure their second preseason win on Saturday night when they take on the Washington Commanders.
Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel hinted at some potential strategies for the game, suggesting that some starters will play based on the precedent set in the second preseason game last year, which Miami won 28-3 at the Houston Texans. The only Dolphins not to see action against the Texans last season were Jalen Ramsey and Jaylen Waddle, who were injured.
McDaniel was non-committal about Tua Tagovailoa getting any reps against the Commanders. However, the quarterback indicated his willingness and desire to get in the game. The Dolphins' backup quarterbacks, Skylar Thompson, and Mike White, will get most of the repetitions as they try to separate themselves in the battle for number two.
The Dolphins' offense put on a strong performance against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. Jaylen Wright led the way with 55 yards on ten carries and his first professional touchdown, which proved to be the difference in the game.
Chris Brooks also figures to get more reps, as he ran hard last week, picking up some tough yards behind the interior offensive line.
This game holds significant importance for cornerback Cam Smith, who is eager to impress and make some crucial plays for defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Smith is determined to erase the memory of a lackluster start last season and separate himself from Ethan Bonner, who filled in admirably in Smith's absence. In a twist of fate, Bonner is injured and will watch from the sidelines.
Washington Commanders (0-1) vs Miami Dolphins (1-0)
- Date/Time: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 7:00 PM EDT
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
- Preseason History: A Dolphins win would be Miami's 10th preseason win against the Commanders. It would also be their first since 1998 when the Dolphins won 19-16 on the road. The matchup represents the first preseason meeting between Miami and Washington since 2004 and is the 15th overall. The Dolphins lead the series 9-5 and have won three of the last four dating back to 1995.
- TV: WFOR4 Miami | WPTV West Palm Beach | WINK-TV, Fort Myers, WFTV / WRDQ - Orlando | KHON-TV, Hawaii (Steve Goldstein, Play-By-Play; Kim Bokamper, Analyst; Mike Cugno, Sideline)
- Radio: WBGG 105.9 - FM, WIOD 610-AM (Jimmy Cefalo, Play-By-Play; Joe Rose, Analyst) | Dolphins Spanish Radio, WTZU-HD2 94.9 (Roly Martin, Play-By-Play; Eduardo Martell, Analyst)
Commanders vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
via DraftKings Sports Book
- Spread: Commanders +5, Dolphins -5
- Money Line: Commanders -185, Dolphins -225
- Over/Under: Dolphins Over 37.5 (-110), Commanders Under 37.5 (-110)