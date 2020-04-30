The Taco Charlton experiment is over in Miami.

The Dolphins announced Thursday they have released the 2017 first-round pick who they claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys last September.

The Dolphins had until Monday to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Charlton's rookie contract, though there never seemed to be much of a possibility of that happening.

In fact, we wrote about that very topic Wednesday, and included the other 2017 first-round pick about whom the Dolphins will have to make a decision, fellow edge rusher Charles Harris.

Working against Charlton — and Harris as well — is the fact the Dolphins have added veterans Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah in free agency before picking up Mountain West Conference all-time sack leader Curtis Weaver in the draft.

After joining the Dolphins, Charlton got off to a great start statistically when he recorded four sacks in his first five games, but he had only one sack the rest of the way and more importantly he was inactive three of the final four games.

Charlton ended up his only season with the Dolphins with 21 tackles with those five sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games, five of which he started.

The 28th overall selection in the 2017 draft, Charlton started seven games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 but was inactive for the first two games of 2019 before he was waived.